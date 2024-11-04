Gigi Hadid Takes Fall’s Buzziest Designer Shoe Trend for a Spin in $1,170 Miu Miu Loafers

Ever since loafers came back in style, luxury brands have been competing to create the most popular iteration. Prada and Gucci both had their moments in previous years, but for fall 2024, it's all about the Miu Miu Penny Loafer.

The label's coin-topped style is this season's designated hot girl shoe, having thus far made appearances in the wardrobes of Hollywood's A-est A-listers. Olivia Rodrigo, for example, favors Miu Miu's heeled version. Hailey Bieber, on the other hand, recently wore a blue suede pair à la Elvis Presley. Gigi Hadid is also a longtime fan, having sported them on-and-off since July of 2023.

While in Seoul on Oct. 4, Hadid broke out her favorite loafers once more. She attended the opening of her fashion brand Guest in Residence's pop-up store wearing Miu Miu's beloved black leather shoe. The model styled them with tapered jeans and the fluffiest eyelash cardigan (most likely from GIR) in chocolate brown.

Gigi Hadid celebrated Guest In Residence's new pop-up in a brown cardigan, jeans, and Miu Miu loafers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Apart from the famed footwear, Hadid accessorized only with a diamond-encrusted yellow gold necklace that had subtle equestrian vibes (a perfect choice for the lifelong horse girl).

Though the academic-meets-equestrian look felt 100 percent Gigi, her glam was a noticeable departure from the norm. The Guest In Residence founder is usually more of a no-makeup makeup fan, but this time she went for a bold, blush lip color that matched her shimmery eye shadow. Her hair, meanwhile, was side-parted and slicked down for a chic, wet look.

Her glam was rosy and her hair slicked. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All in all: the makings of a perfect fall 'fit.

