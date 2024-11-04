Gigi Hadid Takes Fall’s Buzziest Designer Shoe Trend for a Spin in $1,170 Miu Miu Loafers
This season's biggest shoe has entered the chat.
Ever since loafers came back in style, luxury brands have been competing to create the most popular iteration. Prada and Gucci both had their moments in previous years, but for fall 2024, it's all about the Miu Miu Penny Loafer.
The label's coin-topped style is this season's designated hot girl shoe, having thus far made appearances in the wardrobes of Hollywood's A-est A-listers. Olivia Rodrigo, for example, favors Miu Miu's heeled version. Hailey Bieber, on the other hand, recently wore a blue suede pair à la Elvis Presley. Gigi Hadid is also a longtime fan, having sported them on-and-off since July of 2023.
While in Seoul on Oct. 4, Hadid broke out her favorite loafers once more. She attended the opening of her fashion brand Guest in Residence's pop-up store wearing Miu Miu's beloved black leather shoe. The model styled them with tapered jeans and the fluffiest eyelash cardigan (most likely from GIR) in chocolate brown.
Apart from the famed footwear, Hadid accessorized only with a diamond-encrusted yellow gold necklace that had subtle equestrian vibes (a perfect choice for the lifelong horse girl).
Though the academic-meets-equestrian look felt 100 percent Gigi, her glam was a noticeable departure from the norm. The Guest In Residence founder is usually more of a no-makeup makeup fan, but this time she went for a bold, blush lip color that matched her shimmery eye shadow. Her hair, meanwhile, was side-parted and slicked down for a chic, wet look.
All in all: the makings of a perfect fall 'fit.
Shop Brown Jackets Inspired By Gigi Hadid
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Net-a-Porter's Winter Edit Has Landed—Here's What to Buy
Embrace the colder temps.
By Nayiri Mampourian Published
-
Selena Gomez Claps Back at Body Shamers as She Reveals New Health Diagnosis
"This makes me sick."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
4 Types of Boots I’m Relying on This Fall and Winter
These boots were made for walking.
By Nikki Ogunnaike Published
-
Rihanna Is the Poster Child for Fall’s Cow Print Trend, in a Fur Coat and Matching Fendi Baguette
The singer breathed new life into 2019's cow print craze with a stylish dinner date ensemble.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Wears Knit Short-Shorts With a Pair of $1,950 Saint Laurent Boots
The look feels so un-J.Lo.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Beyoncé Transforms Into Betty Davis for Halloween, Sparking Rumors of a Future Rock Album
The pop star may have used her Halloween costume to hint at her next project.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Takes on Latte Dressing to Support Kamala Harris In a Brown Bodycon Dress
The Puerto Rican singer became visible emotional during her guest speech at a Las Vegas rally for the Democratic presidential candidate.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Emily Ratajkowski Recreated Jennifer Lopez's 2000 Grammys Look for Halloween In a Dangerously Low-Cut Versace Gown
A nod to fashion history.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Ariana Grande Is a Bona Fide Sandy Liang Girl In $625 Ballet Flats and an Unreleased Gingham Skirt Set
The look was ripped straight from the Spring/Summer 2025 runway.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Styles Intentionally Dirty, $750 Jeans With an $8,000 Bottega Veneta Bag and Platform Uggs
They look like they've been through it.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna's Lazy Girl Halloween Costume Includes a Bottega Veneta Bag and $59,400-Worth of Jewelry
Her costume was a leopard onesie and $59,400 of jewelry.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published