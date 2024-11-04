Gigi Hadid Takes Fall’s Buzziest Designer Shoe Trend for a Spin in $1,170 Miu Miu Loafers

This season's biggest shoe has entered the chat.

Gigi Hadid poses for media during the &quot;Guest In Residence&quot; Seoul pop-up store opening at Tom Greyhound on November 04, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea wearing a brown wrap coat and loafers
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ever since loafers came back in style, luxury brands have been competing to create the most popular iteration. Prada and Gucci both had their moments in previous years, but for fall 2024, it's all about the Miu Miu Penny Loafer.

The label's coin-topped style is this season's designated hot girl shoe, having thus far made appearances in the wardrobes of Hollywood's A-est A-listers. Olivia Rodrigo, for example, favors Miu Miu's heeled version. Hailey Bieber, on the other hand, recently wore a blue suede pair à la Elvis Presley. Gigi Hadid is also a longtime fan, having sported them on-and-off since July of 2023.

While in Seoul on Oct. 4, Hadid broke out her favorite loafers once more. She attended the opening of her fashion brand Guest in Residence's pop-up store wearing Miu Miu's beloved black leather shoe. The model styled them with tapered jeans and the fluffiest eyelash cardigan (most likely from GIR) in chocolate brown.

Gigi Hadid poses for media during the "Guest In Residence" Seoul pop-up store opening at Tom Greyhound on November 04, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea wearing a brown wrap coat and loafers

Gigi Hadid celebrated Guest In Residence's new pop-up in a brown cardigan, jeans, and Miu Miu loafers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Apart from the famed footwear, Hadid accessorized only with a diamond-encrusted yellow gold necklace that had subtle equestrian vibes (a perfect choice for the lifelong horse girl).

Brushed Leather Penny Loafers
Miu Miu Brushed Leather Penny Loafers

Classic Cut Denim Full Length Dark Blue
Toteme Classic Cut Denim Full Length Dark Blue

Serpent Chain
Pamela Love Serpent Chain

Though the academic-meets-equestrian look felt 100 percent Gigi, her glam was a noticeable departure from the norm. The Guest In Residence founder is usually more of a no-makeup makeup fan, but this time she went for a bold, blush lip color that matched her shimmery eye shadow. Her hair, meanwhile, was side-parted and slicked down for a chic, wet look.

Gigi Hadid poses for media during the "Guest In Residence" Seoul pop-up store opening at Tom Greyhound on November 04, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea wearing a brown wrap coat and loafers

Her glam was rosy and her hair slicked.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All in all: the makings of a perfect fall 'fit.

Shop Brown Jackets Inspired By Gigi Hadid

Oversized Double-Faced Cape Coat
Banana Republic Oversized Double-Faced Cape Coat

Loria Knit Cardigan - Java
Cult Gaia Loria Knit Cardigan

All I Need Cardi Coffee
Sanctuary Clothing All I Need Cardi Coffee

Hutch Varley Coat
Hutch Varley Coat

Mabel Double Breasted Oversized Coat
All Saints Mabel Double Breasted Oversized Coat

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

