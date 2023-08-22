The Elevated Everyday Potential of Leggings

The sleek bottoms are surprisingly sophisticated.

A graphic of how to wear leggings in 2023, featuring models from Isabel Marant, Miu Miu, and Ferragamo
By Emma Childs
Ask any fashion buff, and they'll tell you where they were and what they were doing when Miu Miu's Fall/Winter 2023 runway went live. (My tale is, sadly, uneventful: I was at the laundromat, perusing Vogue Runway in-between washes.) The show was a watershed moment in wonderfully weird style—a rallying cry for the most insufferable girl you know to become that much more annoying (c'est moi!): Models with mussed-up hair wore crystallized panties, tights tucked into cardigans, and leggings paired with peacoats layered over hoodies over crewnecks over tees. The latter styling set my brain particularly aflame. "This," I said to myself while retrieving my load of whites, "is how to wear leggings in 2023."

The quadruple layers, the mish-mash of athleisure and prep—Miu Miu's leggings outfit is elevated and eccentric, luxe yet lived-in. It's what I wear on emergency grocery store runs when I realize I'm out of oat milk. It's an honest representation of a slice of life—and it's quintessential Miuccia Prada: insouciant, eclectic, and cool. 

Moreover, Miu Miu wasn't alone in celebrating the ease of the errand-running staple. In Maximilian Davis' second collection as Ferragamo's creative-in-chief, leggings were plentiful: lycra-like bottoms were teamed with cropped puff-sleeved jackets, while other models wore stretchy stirrup styles under midi dresses as a post-Pilates, pre-brunch suggestion. Ready-to-wear shows from Saint Laurent and Schiaparelli up-styled leggings with luxury-leaning separates, including silky blouses, fine knits, and supersized shawls. One leggings-clad model at Schiap even walked with a bouquet tucked into her leather tote bag as if she was fresh from a visit to her neighborhood florist.

These legging looks from fall's showings don't reinvent the wheel by any means, but that's the beauty of them: they're elevated iterations of outfits you already wear. They scratch that specific itch in your brain that comes from relating to a runway moment—when an ensemble is so easy to imagine, you realize, "Oh, I actually can wear that!" In fact, a few of the season's stylings might already exist in your weekend rotation (don't we all reach for leggings and a sweatshirt on lazy Sundays?). But in case you're looking for more athleisure-adjacent ideas to add to your inspiration bank, find a round-up of the best leggings outfits for fall 2023 (and beyond) below.

How to Wear Leggings in 2023

The Universal Weekend Uniform

model wears gray leggings, navy peacoat, hoodie, crewneck, and a tee in Miu Miu Fall 2023

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Here it is in all its glory: the incendiary outfit from Miu Miu that doesn't shy away from the easy, everyday appeal of leggings but rather highlights it. The secret sauce to the look lies in its strategic layering: a white T-shirt, crewneck sweater, and gray zip-up hoodie that all lie underneath a powerful pea coat. 

Toteme Gray Zip Leggings
Toteme Gray Zip Leggings

Vintage Soft Classic Full-Zip Hoodie
Gap Vintage Soft Classic Full-Zip Hoodie
'S Max Mara Oceania Peacoat

COS Pure Cashmere Sweater
COS Pure Cashmere Sweater

Back to Business

model wears black leggings with a silk blouse in Saint Laurent fall winter 2023

(Image credit: Saint Laurent)

A silk blouse will never let you down. Notice how the sharp-shouldered blouse on Saint Laurent's runway leveled up the leggings, infusing high-power sophistication and refinement into what would otherwise be a relatively basic look. To ensure optimal sartorial success when you replicate the combination, add in a fine leather belt and power pumps—like Manolo Blahnik's signature BB pump.

Theory Shawn Ponte Leggings
Theory Shawn Ponte Leggings

Elie Tahari Mock Turtleneck Silk Blouse
Elie Tahari Mock Turtleneck Silk Blouse

Banana Republic Angolo Leather Belt
Banana Republic Angolo Leather Belt

Manolo Blahnik BB Pointed Toe Pump
Manolo Blahnik BB Pointed Toe Pump

The Magic of Monochrome

Model wears white leggings and jacket in Ferragamo fall winter 2023

(Image credit: Ferragamo)

An outfit in the same head-to-toe hue will consistently, without fail, deliver an impact. Ferragamo called on cream and showcased just how striking the subtle neutral can be by teaming off-white leggings with a matching cropped jacket and peep-toe mules. As for how to create the look yourself, well, that's quite simple: choose a color and commit.

Vince Stitch Front Seam Ponte Legging
Vince Stitch Front Seam Ponte Legging

Banana Republic Moab Jean Jacket
Banana Republic Moab Jean Jacket

Boden Cut-Out Sling Back Heels
Boden Cut-Out Sling Back Heels

Ferragamo Hug leather tote bag
Ferragamo Hug Leather Tote Bag

Call On a Classic Cardigan

model wearing black leggings and a white jacket in Schiaparelli fall winter 2023

(Image credit: Schiaparelli)

Schiaparelli's FW23 show (the Italian label's first-ever ready-to-wear runway!) presented its signature surrealism as accessible, not avant-garde. This leggings outfit consisting of a black turtleneck, quilted cardigan with gold hardware, and a structured leather tote was a particular standout. You likely already have a few, if not all, of the necessary pieces in your closet.

Girlfriend Collective Compressive Stretch Leggings
Girlfriend Collective Compressive Stretch Leggings

Nili Lotan Bridget Wool Knit Jacket
Nili Lotan Bridget Wool Knit Jacket

Alex Mill Turtleneck in 40s Jersey
Alex Mill Turtleneck in 40s Jersey

Soeur Leather Bucket Bag
Soeur Leather Bucket Bag

A Residual Party Spirit

model wears crystal leggings, a black top, and coat at Gucci's fall winter 2023 show

(Image credit: Gucci)

Admittedly more maximalist-leaning than the others on this list, this Gucci leggings outfit tells a clear story: It's Saturday morning, but Friday night's party spirit prevails, leading to a combination of crystal-embellished leggings, a sheer sweater, fur coat, and heels. The outfit bottles a late-night attitude and serves it during the early-morning hours.

Isabel Marant Madillio Sequin Leggings
Isabel Marant Madillio Sequin Leggings

Helmut Lang Sheer Rib-Knit Top
Helmut Lang Sheer Rib-Knit Top

Stand Studio Geometric-Pattern Faux-Fur Coat
Stand Studio Geometric-Pattern Faux-Fur Coat

Aeyde Black Valerie Heels
Aeyde Black Valerie Heels

Ready to Work, Not Work Out

Model wears studded leggings with a white blouse in Alaïa Fall 2023 runway show

(Image credit: Alaïa)

Leave it to Alaïa to make a pairing as simple as leggings and a blouse feel like an exquisite workwear idea. It's understated in its ingredients—you can easily recreate it yourself with the below pieces—but yields an effect that's far more intriguing and elegant than meets the eye.

J. Crew Pixie Pant in Stretch Ponte
J. Crew Pixie Pant in Stretch Ponte

L
L'AGENCE Kiera Woven Bllouse

Alaïa Leather-Trimmed Stretch-Knit Waist Belt
Alaïa Leather-Trimmed Stretch-Knit Waist Belt

Toteme The City Block-Heel Leather Boots
Toteme The City Block-Heel Leather Boots

Casual Yet Corporate-Approved

Model wears gray leggings, blazer, and a cowl neck top in Blumarine fall/winter 2023

(Image credit: Blumarine)

Behold the chic potential of a groutfit, as exhibited at Blumarine. Featuring dark gray leggings with a coordinating cowl-neck top and boxy blazer, this relaxed yet office-appropriate look offers easy professionalism. Replicate the outfit yourself with sooty separates and top it off with pointed-toe silver shoes for a metallic punch.

WARDROBE.NYC High-Rise Skinny Pants
WARDROBE.NYC High-Rise Skinny Pants

BEARE PARK Double-Breasted Wool Blazer
BEARE PARK Double-Breasted Wool Blazer

Abercrombie & Fitch Draped Shell Top
Abercrombie & Fitch Draped Shell Top

Larroudé Blair Buckled Ankle Strap Block Heel Pumps
Larroudé Blair Buckled Ankle Strap Block Heel Pumps

Lean Into Leather

model wears red leggings with a red leather jacket in Isabel Marant fall winter 2023

(Image credit: Isabel Marant)

When in doubt, call on the outfit-completing capacity of a leather jacket. As seen on Isabel Marant's runway, a bright biker style levels up any outfit with its inherent edge. Slip into a turtleneck sweater and kitten-heeled mules, and you're good to go.

Akris Punto Mara Pleated High-Waisted Leggings
Akris punto Mara Pleated High-Waisted Leggings

Patrizia Pepe Panelled Zip-Up Biker Jacket
Patrizia Pepe Panelled Zip-Up Biker Jacket

By Malene Birger Ronella Turtleneck Top
By Malene Birger Ronella Turtleneck Top

Manolo Blahnik Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
Manolo Blahnik Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

Emma Childs is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, where she researches up-and-coming trends, curates shopping guides, and gushes about the must-buy items she can't stop thinking about. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing up fashion deep-dives or finding the season's best pieces, you'll find her fiddling around in Photoshop and perusing HBO Max for the next show to base her personality on (currently, it's "Succession").