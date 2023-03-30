Surprise surprise, I’m talking about J.Crew again. And no, it’s not because the ever-growing J.Crew spring collection is the only thing I want to shop right now. Instead, I’m here to let you in on the fact that J.Crew’s Spring Sale is happening right now, and I have all the details that you need to know before you shop.

Here’s the deal: you can score 40 perfect off sitewide using the discount code “SPRING” at checkout. The massive sale officially started on March 28 and will be running until April 6. This means that you still have tons of time to stock up on everything you need for your spring and summer wardrobe, including white T-shirts, linen dresses, office-friendly linen button-down shirts, and white jeans. Plus, the retailer is offering discounts on their range of accessories, too, including a sparkly clutch bag that’s perfect to carry this wedding season and retails for under $100 before the sale.

Ahead, I’ve rounded up a few of my all-time favorite pieces for you to shop right now. And while yes, the ready-to-wear is great, I’ve also included a set of linen pajamas that my mom (and sister!) both swear by in the summer. Basically, everything here is the perfect combination of trending for summer (think: popular hues and prints) while still also being the definition of a wardrobe staple (as in, they’re classic enough that you’ll want to wear them for years and years to come without getting sick of them). Happy shopping—can’t wait to see how you style everything on this list.

(opens in new tab) J.Crew Strapless Peplum Top in Stretch Cotton Poplin Blend (Was $79.50) $48 at J.Crew (opens in new tab) Say it with me: Peplum tops are back. As a person who was a teen in the mid-2010s, peplums haunted me. They were often oversized, printed, and unflattering on my 5’'2 frame. However, this is not one of those tops. This is one of the tops I can’t stop seeing on TikTok, and it looks amazing on everyone. The olive green shade is my personal favorite shade this summer, and the straight-across strapless design is so easy. Wear it over a sheer turtleneck to the office. Wear it on its own to happy hour. This little top does it all.

(opens in new tab) J.Crew Vintage Rib Fitted Cap-Sleeve T-Shirt (Was $39.50) $24 at J.Crew (opens in new tab) Long live this perfect white T-shirt. That is not a term I use lightly. This cap-sleeved so-called “vintage” tee is one that I have my eye on. I’m currently looking for a layer-able T-shirt to wear under any and all of my vintage sweaters and sweater vests a la Emma Chamberlain, and this is the one I’ve decided to purchase. If you have enough white options, shop this one in three other colors and in sizes XXS through 3X.

(opens in new tab) J.Crew Portofino Canvas Clutch With Crystals (Was $98) $59 at J.Crew (opens in new tab) Look how much fun this bedazzled little clutch bag is! It already retails for under $100 before the 40 percent off discount, but it looks far more expensive than that—and it’s the perfect little bag to carry to your next wedding. Or, if you’re the bride, make it your “something blue!” So cute! It comes in two colors—this baby blue and a classic white—so snag one now before they sell out. Plus, the tiny chain is practically unnoticeable, so you don’t have to worry about it messing up your outfit.

(opens in new tab) J.Crew Gwyneth Slip Dress in Blue Gingham Linen (Was $138) $83 at J.Crew (opens in new tab) Slip dresses are a year-round staple in my wardrobe. I have a bunch that come in a few neutral colors, plus some other printed ones that I whip out when I want to feel just a little fancy on a Tuesday morning. This Gwyneth Slip Dress from J.Crew is available to shop in two checkered varieties, features an effortlessly-cool slight cowl neck, and hits just below the knee—all design features I look for when shopping for one.

(opens in new tab) J.Crew Smocked-Waist Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress in Gingham Linen (Was $148) $89 at J.Crew (opens in new tab) I love a gingham-printed anything in the spring and summertime, and this puff-sleeved midi dress from J.Crew is no exception to that rule. Available in sizes XXS through 3X, it features a delicate sweetheart neckline, very puffed short sleeves, and an ever-so-slightly ruffled hemline for added drama. Style it with a pair of your favorite cool white sneakers or with a pair of classic black slingback heels for a date-night-ready ensemble. Or, wear it with knee-high boots in this tricky transitional weather (or in the fall).

(opens in new tab) J.Crew Linen-Cotton Short-Sleeve Pajama Set (Was $98) $59 at J.Crew (opens in new tab) Between you and me, I think about this linen pajama set a lot. This is not because I am a person who wears matching pajama sets to bed, but because I want to be. This set, I think, is the one that will transform my sleeping routine when it gets to my house. Linen keeps you cool, and all of the spring-ready colors are downright adorable. Oh—and the top is short-sleeved, which means I won’t feel like I’m trapped in a bunch of fabric as I settle in. Just me? Either way, this set is available to shop in sizes XXS through 3X.

(opens in new tab) J.Crew Full-Length Demi-Boot Jean in White Wash (Was $138) $83 at J.Crew (opens in new tab) It’s almost summer here in New York, which means it’s almost white jean season. This pair of boot-cut jeans from J.Crew comes in three size range—Classic, Petite, and Tall—which means that you probably won’t have to bring them to your local tailor immediately after buying if you’re on the petite side like me. The high-rise fit is a timeless classic, while the ever-so-slightly flared feature at the ankle hits one of spring and summer’s ‘70s-inspired fashion trend. Shop them in sizes 23 through 37 now.

(opens in new tab) J.Crew Smocked Puff-Sleeve Top in Liberty® Meadow Song Fabric (Was $138) $83 at J.Crew (opens in new tab) You look like you could use a new fun work top, and this is the one I’m eyeing—and it’s on sale!! Before you rush to tell me that adage from The Devil Wears Prada about florals and spring, let me stop you. This one is great, and is deserving of a place in your closet. The mock-neck design is timeless and infinitely easy to wear with any pair of pants, denim cut-offs, or that chic new slip skirt you have.

(opens in new tab) J.Crew Slim-fit Baird McNutt Irish Linen Shirt (Was $98) $59 at J.Crew (opens in new tab) When my mom asked—no, made—me buy this linen button-down shirt from J.Crew, I almost didn’t listen. And, like most things, she was correct about the fact that it’s a wardrobe staple. The vast majority of my button-downs are oversized, so this slim-fit one is a breath of fresh air. Tucking it in is seamless. Styling is easy. The colors are stunning. It has everything I need. I’m petite, and I love that it comes in three size ranges—Classic, Petite, and Tall—and in six shades like navy blue, white, and bright pink.