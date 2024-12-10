22 Last-Minute Holiday Finds From J.Crew's Better-Than-Black-Friday Sale
Sweaters, party dresses, winter coats, and more at a whopping 60 percent off.
The holiday season has officially kicked off quicker than I can even believe. Like they do every year, they've arrived without notice, and now I'm left scrambling to buy last-minute gifts and holiday party outfits. I've covered the former with Amazon gifts and two-day shipping, but the latter requires more thought. Thankfully, I've found some festive options at J.Crew without blowing my end-of-year budget.
J.Crew is currently throwing a seriously good sale—as in, better-than-Black-Friday good. Here's the deal: From now through December 12, you can save up to 60 percent off nearly everything on the site. If that wasn't good enough, the brand even offers an extra 60 percent off sale styles with the code BIGSALE. For context, J.Crew's Black Friday sale was a 50 percent discount, so now's the time to shop.
For those of us who have a holiday party on the calendar every other day for the next month, I've rounded up the best pieces to get you through your festivities. Think of elevated tops, party dresses, chic winter coats, and all that glitters. What are the holidays without a few sweaters to cozy up in? Keep scrolling to shop all my favorite last-minute holiday finds from J.Crew's sale—you'll be happy to know that nothing costs more than $250.
This cherry-red shade, one of winter's trendiest colors might I add, is a surefire way to stand out among a crowd. I'd wear this with the slip skirt above for an easy, festive look.
Nothing says "party" like satin and lace. Pair this skirt with something as simple as a white T-shirt, and you will still look elegant.
Whether you're doing some traveling over the holidays or need something warm for a cover-up, this top-rated cashmere scarf won't let you down.
A luxurious winter coat will make a world of difference in your final look, and this one is as elevated as can be. Grab it now while it's a whopping $300 off.
Tartan instantly reminds me of Christmas, so I'm adding this polished top to my workwear rotation for easy festive dressing.
This swishy midi skirt was practically made for dancing the night away. Pair it with kitten heels, and you've got a winning combo.
Don't underestimate the importance of gloves. You will need a pair at some point. When the time comes, you'll want this pair in your pocket because they are as stylish as they are functional, with their touch-screen capabilities.
Don't let your outerwear ruin your pretty holiday look. With its elegant look, J.Crew's signature Lady Jacket is the perfect topper for any holiday party dress.
A Fair Isle sweater is a staple in winter fashion, so if you're still in need of one, might I suggest this chic cropped cardigan?
When it comes to these pants, it's all in the name—they're essential. Pair them with one of the many fancy tops for your office holiday party, then wear them on repeat the rest of the year.
Celebrities' favorite sheer trend can be done tastefully, as proven by this J.Crew metallic number. A nude slip underneath keeps you from putting on a real show, so all of the attention can be on the shimmering outer layer.
J.Crew sweaters are top-notch and now's your chance to score a best-selling for under $100. It comes in five colors including this classic camel and a festive red, so have your pick.
If you're not the type to dress to the nines, this sweater is calling your name for your holiday party attire. It offers all the sparkle you need to shine at the event.
Go a step further in your comfy party attire with these pants. With their sleek, flared look, no one will be able to tell they feel just like a pair of yoga pants.
These darling heels are plenty versatile. Wear them this holiday season to polish off your festive look, then pair them with trousers and long skirts for the office.
Not only would this pullover make for the perfect layer to cozy up in by the fire, but I bet it would look so chic with ski gear.
Do yourself a favor and take a peek at how J.Crew styled this dress. With a fur-collared coat, knee-high boots, and statement earrings, it's one of the richest-looking outfits I've laid eyes on.
Off-the-shoulder tops like this are having a moment right now, and it's not hard to see why. This will offer a subtle peek of skin without exposing too much.
Ever since Jennifer Lopez donned a pussy bow blouse, I've wanted to wear one. I especially love the look with the matching midi skirt for a cool monochromatic moment.
Your best bet for topping off a glamorous gown is pairing it with an equally glamorous coat like this one. Reviews say it's as warm as it is stylish, so you can call that a win-win.
We all deserve at least one fancy sweater in our closets—let it be this one. Made from 100 percent cashmere, this knit is thick, warm, and nothing short of luxurious.
A sweater dress is the best thing to have in your winter closet. The next time you're stumped on what to wear, throw this number on with boots and tights and you're good to go.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
