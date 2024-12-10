22 Last-Minute Holiday Finds From J.Crew's Better-Than-Black-Friday Sale

The holiday season has officially kicked off quicker than I can even believe. Like they do every year, they've arrived without notice, and now I'm left scrambling to buy last-minute gifts and holiday party outfits. I've covered the former with Amazon gifts and two-day shipping, but the latter requires more thought. Thankfully, I've found some festive options at J.Crew without blowing my end-of-year budget.

J.Crew is currently throwing a seriously good sale—as in, better-than-Black-Friday good. Here's the deal: From now through December 12, you can save up to 60 percent off nearly everything on the site. If that wasn't good enough, the brand even offers an extra 60 percent off sale styles with the code BIGSALE. For context, J.Crew's Black Friday sale was a 50 percent discount, so now's the time to shop.

For those of us who have a holiday party on the calendar every other day for the next month, I've rounded up the best pieces to get you through your festivities. Think of elevated tops, party dresses, chic winter coats, and all that glitters. What are the holidays without a few sweaters to cozy up in? Keep scrolling to shop all my favorite last-minute holiday finds from J.Crew's sale—you'll be happy to know that nothing costs more than $250.

J.Crew Tissue Crepe Long-Sleeve Scoopneck T-shirt Visit Site This cherry-red shade, one of winter's trendiest colors might I add, is a surefire way to stand out among a crowd. I'd wear this with the slip skirt above for an easy, festive look.

J.Crew Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin (Was $118) $70 at J.Crew Nothing says "party" like satin and lace. Pair this skirt with something as simple as a white T-shirt, and you will still look elegant.

J.Crew Oversized Cashmere Wrap (Was $198) $125 at J.Crew Whether you're doing some traveling over the holidays or need something warm for a cover-up, this top-rated cashmere scarf won't let you down.

J.Crew Wrap Trench Coat in Italian Double-Faced Wool Blend (Was $498) $197 at J.Crew A luxurious winter coat will make a world of difference in your final look, and this one is as elevated as can be. Grab it now while it's a whopping $300 off.

J.Crew Chiffon Shirred-Waist Top in Black Watch Tartan (Was $128) $100 at J.Crew Tartan instantly reminds me of Christmas, so I'm adding this polished top to my workwear rotation for easy festive dressing.

J.Crew Gwyneth Pleated Slip Skirt (Was $128) $50 at J.Crew This swishy midi skirt was practically made for dancing the night away. Pair it with kitten heels, and you've got a winning combo.

J.Crew Leather Touch-Tech Gloves Visit Site Don't underestimate the importance of gloves. You will need a pair at some point. When the time comes, you'll want this pair in your pocket because they are as stylish as they are functional, with their touch-screen capabilities.

J.Crew Cropped Lady Jacket (Was $148) $57 at J.Crew Don't let your outerwear ruin your pretty holiday look. With its elegant look, J.Crew's signature Lady Jacket is the perfect topper for any holiday party dress.

J.Crew Cropped Fair Isle Cardigan Sweater (Was $168) $100 at J.Crew A Fair Isle sweater is a staple in winter fashion, so if you're still in need of one, might I suggest this chic cropped cardigan?

J.Crew Wide-Leg Essential Pant in City Crepe (Was $168) $100 at J.Crew When it comes to these pants, it's all in the name—they're essential. Pair them with one of the many fancy tops for your office holiday party, then wear them on repeat the rest of the year.

J.Crew Collection sheer metallic sweater-dress (Was $248) $147 at J.Crew Celebrities' favorite sheer trend can be done tastefully, as proven by this J.Crew metallic number. A nude slip underneath keeps you from putting on a real show, so all of the attention can be on the shimmering outer layer.

J.Crew Cable-Knit Rollneck™ Sweater in Supersoft Yarn (Was $128) $80 at J.Crew J.Crew sweaters are top-notch and now's your chance to score a best-selling for under $100. It comes in five colors including this classic camel and a festive red, so have your pick.

J.Crew Sweater Lady Jacket in Silver Tinsel Yarn (Were $158) Visit Site If you're not the type to dress to the nines, this sweater is calling your name for your holiday party attire. It offers all the sparkle you need to shine at the event.

J.Crew Slim Flare Sweater Pants (Were $168) Visit Site Go a step further in your comfy party attire with these pants. With their sleek, flared look, no one will be able to tell they feel just like a pair of yoga pants.

J.Crew Leona Mule Heels in Satin (Were $178) $70 at J.Crew These darling heels are plenty versatile. Wear them this holiday season to polish off your festive look, then pair them with trousers and long skirts for the office.

J.Crew Sherpa Half-Zip Fleece Pullover (Was $138) $55 at J.Crew Not only would this pullover make for the perfect layer to cozy up in by the fire, but I bet it would look so chic with ski gear.

J.Crew Lace-Trim Slip Dress in Textured Satin (Was $248) $147 at J.Crew Do yourself a favor and take a peek at how J.Crew styled this dress. With a fur-collared coat, knee-high boots, and statement earrings, it's one of the richest-looking outfits I've laid eyes on.

J.Crew Collection Sheer Wool-Blend One-Shoulder Top (Was $80) $47 at J.Crew Off-the-shoulder tops like this are having a moment right now, and it's not hard to see why. This will offer a subtle peek of skin without exposing too much.

J.Crew Faux-Fur Peacoat (Was $298) $268 at J.Crew Your best bet for topping off a glamorous gown is pairing it with an equally glamorous coat like this one. Reviews say it's as warm as it is stylish, so you can call that a win-win.

J.Crew Collection Cashmere Off-The-Shoulder Sweater-Top (Was $318) $245 at J.Crew We all deserve at least one fancy sweater in our closets—let it be this one. Made from 100 percent cashmere, this knit is thick, warm, and nothing short of luxurious.

J.Crew Relaxed Cable-Knit Sweater Dress (Was $228) $137 at J.Crew A sweater dress is the best thing to have in your winter closet. The next time you're stumped on what to wear, throw this number on with boots and tights and you're good to go.