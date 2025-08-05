In my closet, plaid usually has a short shelf life to align with chillier temps. But this summer, Marie Claire fashion editor Lauren Tappan (and stylish New Yorkers in her orbit) encouraged me to wear the print ahead of schedule.

It seems Katie Holmes also got Tappan's memo. On August 5, the A-lister was spotted on the set of Happy Hours, in-character as the rom-com's protagonist. Looking every bit the part, Holmes styled the perfect white T-shirt with a plaid button-down. Her lightweight flannel looked straight out of the New York native's fall rotation in a well-worn brown, gray, and blue colorway. It passed the high-rise waist of her black trousers, suggesting it's a menswear piece (perhaps stolen from her co-star, Joshua Jackson's, costume rack). Brown vintage-looking cowboy boots, which she's worn repeatedly since filming began on July 21, peeked out from underneath.

Katie Holmes turned heads in a white T-shirt, plus an early fall flannel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Potential moviegoers don't know much about Holmes's character, other than she's navigating "the challenges of careers and family responsibilities and the pursuit of love." The production is relying on her costumes alone to get fans into theaters, and to no surprise, it's working.

What do we know about Holmes's next role? Her character loves a summer plaid moment. For her initial day on set, the Dawson's Creek alum played opposite Jackson in an R13 flannel button-down, this time in pink with green checkered print. Similar to her latest look, Holmes layered it over a neutral tank tucked into pleated trousers. Chloé's soon-to-be re-released Paddington bag was her carry-all of choice, once again.

In late July, Katie first tapped into the summer plaid trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether or not she's acting, Holmes can pull off plaid with ease. In Jan. 2025, she was spotted out in NYC, wearing an oversize flannel and light-wash jeans. $220 chunky white sneakers from Autry upped the outfit's overall '90s-coded energy.

She wears the fad on her off time, too. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To fully channel the summer plaid trend, I need more than one flannel to choose from. Join me in following Holmes's lead with two contrasting options: one neutral button-down and a more colorful pick.

