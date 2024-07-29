Kylie Jenner Elevates Her $70 Bikini With a $110 Belly Chain
She's bringing back body jewelry.
Though your Instagram feed might suggest otherwise, the secret to the perfect beach look isn't a bronze tan or even the swimwear itself—it's all about how you accessorize it. A stack of necklaces, a vibrant sarong, or a funky cowboy hat (shop my personal favorite here) is often the difference between wearing a bikini and styling it.
As the modern-day queen of bikini pics, naturally, Kylie Jenner has exemplified this many times—often in swimwear designed within her own family. Take her most recent getaway as an example.
Having launched Khy's first swim collection earlier this month, Jenner took her recent trip to Greece as a marketing opportunity. While abroad, she was photographed in her natural habitat (read: on a multi-million dollar yacht) wearing a $70 little black bikini of her own creation.
The mogul wore Khy's Classic Triangle Bikini Top and the matching Bikini Bottom. Utterly simplistic in design, the set features nothing more than clean lines and solid coloring. It was made all the more stylish, however, by Jenner's choice of jewelry.
Glimmering in yellow gold, Jenner wore a dainty cross necklace, some simple rings, and a few layered bracelets. The hero of her look, however, came in the form of a 14k crystal-studded body chain that hung from her waist. Like her swimsuit, the sparkler was something of a steal (by Jenner standards, at least) at $110.
Any fan worth their Lip Kits knows this is one of Jenner's favorite beach day styling tricks. Over the years, she's worn this exact style several times—she even jewelry repeated on her Greek bestiemoon with Anastasia Karanikolaou. Jenner made an appearance on her best friend's Instagram wearing the same Lili Claspe design with a $38 Skims tank top.
Before landing in Greece, Jenner spent a few days in France, where she showed off some more of Khy's latest collection, including a low-cut catsuit. That girl will never miss an opportunity to promote her business.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content.Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy.In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
