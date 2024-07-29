Though your Instagram feed might suggest otherwise, the secret to the perfect beach look isn't a bronze tan or even the swimwear itself—it's all about how you accessorize it. A stack of necklaces, a vibrant sarong, or a funky cowboy hat (shop my personal favorite here) is often the difference between wearing a bikini and styling it.

As the modern-day queen of bikini pics, naturally, Kylie Jenner has exemplified this many times—often in swimwear designed within her own family. Take her most recent getaway as an example.

Having launched Khy's first swim collection earlier this month, Jenner took her recent trip to Greece as a marketing opportunity. While abroad, she was photographed in her natural habitat (read: on a multi-million dollar yacht) wearing a $70 little black bikini of her own creation.

The mogul wore Khy's Classic Triangle Bikini Top and the matching Bikini Bottom. Utterly simplistic in design, the set features nothing more than clean lines and solid coloring. It was made all the more stylish, however, by Jenner's choice of jewelry.

Kylie Jenner wears a black bikini from her fashion brand Khy. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Classic Triangle Bikini Top | Black $36 at Khy

Glimmering in yellow gold, Jenner wore a dainty cross necklace, some simple rings, and a few layered bracelets. The hero of her look, however, came in the form of a 14k crystal-studded body chain that hung from her waist. Like her swimsuit, the sparkler was something of a steal (by Jenner standards, at least) at $110.

Lili Claspe Andi Belly Chain $115 at Nordstrom

Any fan worth their Lip Kits knows this is one of Jenner's favorite beach day styling tricks. Over the years, she's worn this exact style several times—she even jewelry repeated on her Greek bestiemoon with Anastasia Karanikolaou. Jenner made an appearance on her best friend's Instagram wearing the same Lili Claspe design with a $38 Skims tank top.

Kylie Jenner wears a black Skims tank top and belly chain while on vacation with best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. (Image credit: Instagram/@staskaranikolaou)

Before landing in Greece, Jenner spent a few days in France, where she showed off some more of Khy's latest collection, including a low-cut catsuit. That girl will never miss an opportunity to promote her business.