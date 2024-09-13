Lily Collins Makes the Exposed Bra Trend Look So Polished Underneath a Mesh Fringe Dress

She's tapping in to 1920s glamour.

Lily Collins attends the &quot;Emily In Paris&quot; Netflix Photocall at La Samaritaine on September 12, 2024 in Paris, France
I see your Emily in Paris and I raise you Lily in Paris. The actor behind Netflix's hit show has touched down in the City of Lights and is doing her fashion-obsessed character justice.

While promoting Season 4, Part 2 (which just dropped on Sept. 12), Lily Collins attended a photo call the same day wearing a look that positively screamed "Emily." She channeled the professional-whimsy her on-screen persona's "French" outfits are known (and sometimes hated) for, pairing an exposed bra and a beaded fringe dress with polished workwear.

Styled by Andrew Mukamal—who's responsible for many of her chicest press tour looks, thus far—Collins wore a shimmering black dress made of beaded netting. The Dior design featured a low-scooping neckline and a flapper-style skirt of dancing fringe. Its see-through construction, meanwhile, allowed full visibility of her undergarments beneath: a triangle bralette and super high-rise undies, both in noir.

Lily Collins attends the "Emily In Paris" Netflix Photocall at La Samaritaine on September 12, 2024 in Paris, France

Lily Collins tapped into French girl style in a see-through mesh dress.

Adding a bit of coverage to the burlesque-inspired ensemble, Collins then slipped on a long-line, boxy blazer. Pointed-toe stiletto pumps from Manolo Blahnik furthered that working-girl aesthetic, while dangling Cartier earrings added another layer of glam.

Though Collins didn't accessorize beyond that, her all-black outfit coordinated perfectly with the black-and-white striped carpet beneath her feet (a total Emily move).

Lily Collins attends the "Emily In Paris" Netflix Photocall at La Samaritaine on September 12, 2024 in Paris, France

She styled the look with workwear, à la Emily.

The 'fit was undeniably Emily-coded—in fact, the character utilized this exact styling trick in Season 3. While out in Paris (where else?) the fictional social media star layered a black suit jacket over her bra, which she wore as a shirt.

As a notorious maximalist, Emily's look was much more theatrical, compared to Collins's elegant, 1920s glamour. Her blazer featured diamond cut-outs fitted with black mesh, while her underwire was printed with oversized gingham checks.

emily in paris wears a gingham bra under a black blazer

Emily wears a gingham bra under a black blazer in Season 3.

One girl, one look, two very different ways.

