I see your Emily in Paris and I raise you Lily in Paris. The actor behind Netflix's hit show has touched down in the City of Lights and is doing her fashion-obsessed character justice.

While promoting Season 4, Part 2 (which just dropped on Sept. 12), Lily Collins attended a photo call the same day wearing a look that positively screamed "Emily." She channeled the professional-whimsy her on-screen persona's "French" outfits are known (and sometimes hated) for, pairing an exposed bra and a beaded fringe dress with polished workwear.

Styled by Andrew Mukamal—who's responsible for many of her chicest press tour looks, thus far—Collins wore a shimmering black dress made of beaded netting. The Dior design featured a low-scooping neckline and a flapper-style skirt of dancing fringe. Its see-through construction, meanwhile, allowed full visibility of her undergarments beneath: a triangle bralette and super high-rise undies, both in noir.

Lily Collins tapped into French girl style in a see-through mesh dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adding a bit of coverage to the burlesque-inspired ensemble, Collins then slipped on a long-line, boxy blazer. Pointed-toe stiletto pumps from Manolo Blahnik furthered that working-girl aesthetic, while dangling Cartier earrings added another layer of glam.

Though Collins didn't accessorize beyond that, her all-black outfit coordinated perfectly with the black-and-white striped carpet beneath her feet (a total Emily move).

She styled the look with workwear, à la Emily. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 'fit was undeniably Emily-coded—in fact, the character utilized this exact styling trick in Season 3. While out in Paris (where else?) the fictional social media star layered a black suit jacket over her bra, which she wore as a shirt.

As a notorious maximalist, Emily's look was much more theatrical, compared to Collins's elegant, 1920s glamour. Her blazer featured diamond cut-outs fitted with black mesh, while her underwire was printed with oversized gingham checks.

Emily wears a gingham bra under a black blazer in Season 3. (Image credit: Netflix)

One girl, one look, two very different ways.