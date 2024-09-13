Lily Collins Makes the Exposed Bra Trend Look So Polished Underneath a Mesh Fringe Dress
She's tapping in to 1920s glamour.
I see your Emily in Paris and I raise you Lily in Paris. The actor behind Netflix's hit show has touched down in the City of Lights and is doing her fashion-obsessed character justice.
While promoting Season 4, Part 2 (which just dropped on Sept. 12), Lily Collins attended a photo call the same day wearing a look that positively screamed "Emily." She channeled the professional-whimsy her on-screen persona's "French" outfits are known (and sometimes hated) for, pairing an exposed bra and a beaded fringe dress with polished workwear.
Styled by Andrew Mukamal—who's responsible for many of her chicest press tour looks, thus far—Collins wore a shimmering black dress made of beaded netting. The Dior design featured a low-scooping neckline and a flapper-style skirt of dancing fringe. Its see-through construction, meanwhile, allowed full visibility of her undergarments beneath: a triangle bralette and super high-rise undies, both in noir.
Adding a bit of coverage to the burlesque-inspired ensemble, Collins then slipped on a long-line, boxy blazer. Pointed-toe stiletto pumps from Manolo Blahnik furthered that working-girl aesthetic, while dangling Cartier earrings added another layer of glam.
Though Collins didn't accessorize beyond that, her all-black outfit coordinated perfectly with the black-and-white striped carpet beneath her feet (a total Emily move).
The 'fit was undeniably Emily-coded—in fact, the character utilized this exact styling trick in Season 3. While out in Paris (where else?) the fictional social media star layered a black suit jacket over her bra, which she wore as a shirt.
As a notorious maximalist, Emily's look was much more theatrical, compared to Collins's elegant, 1920s glamour. Her blazer featured diamond cut-outs fitted with black mesh, while her underwire was printed with oversized gingham checks.
One girl, one look, two very different ways.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
