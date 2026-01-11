Jennifer Lopez Styles Her Zuhair Murad Naked Dress With Sky-High Platforms and a Luxe Fur Coat
J.Lo is entering awards season in a totally sheer strapless gown.
Awards season is officially here, which means red carpet gowns galore. On Saturday, January 10, Jennifer Lopez attended the Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios pre-Golden Globes party at Bar Marmont wearing her very best naked dress and sky-high platform heels.
J.Lo is no stranger to wearing jaw-dropping outfits, whether she's onstage or arriving on the red carpet. For the pre-Globes event, the "All I Have" singer opted for a sheer strapless gown from Zuhair Murad's Couture Fall-Winter 2025/26 collection.
While the bodice was intricately embroidered with red crystals, the skirt section of Lopez's gown was totally sheer, apart from some sparkling adornments.
Lopez—who is styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi—accessorized the incredible dress with Le Silla Satin Platform Pumps in a matching crimson shade. The superstar carried a sleek red velvet box clutch, and wore a deep red fur coat draped over her arms. For jewelry, the "Get Right" singer opted for matching pieces from Sabyasachi High Jewellery.
Lopez's latest outfit is likely the first of many unforgettable looks she has lined up for awards season in 2026.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.