Awards season is officially here, which means red carpet gowns galore. On Saturday, January 10, Jennifer Lopez attended the Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios pre-Golden Globes party at Bar Marmont wearing her very best naked dress and sky-high platform heels.

J.Lo is no stranger to wearing jaw-dropping outfits, whether she's onstage or arriving on the red carpet. For the pre-Globes event, the "All I Have" singer opted for a sheer strapless gown from Zuhair Murad's Couture Fall-Winter 2025/26 collection.

While the bodice was intricately embroidered with red crystals, the skirt section of Lopez's gown was totally sheer, apart from some sparkling adornments.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a sheer gown by Zuhair Murad. (Image credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Lopez—who is styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi—accessorized the incredible dress with Le Silla Satin Platform Pumps in a matching crimson shade. The superstar carried a sleek red velvet box clutch, and wore a deep red fur coat draped over her arms. For jewelry, the "Get Right" singer opted for matching pieces from Sabyasachi High Jewellery.

Jennifer Lopez attending the Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios party on January 10, 2026. (Image credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Lopez's latest outfit is likely the first of many unforgettable looks she has lined up for awards season in 2026.

