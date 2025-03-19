A new season is just around the corner—spring officially begins on March 20—and I’ve been searching for easy ways to elevate my style. Fortunately, Nordstrom’s ongoing Spring Sale is the simplest way to curate the elegant wardrobe of my dreams.

The extensive selection, which features discounts of up to 50 percent, has everything I need to achieve that. My favorite finds include a collection of beautiful, versatile ballet flats and classic options under $100 . I also discovered newly added pieces in nearly every trendy spring color , from corporate-core gray to soft pink. However, the sale only lasts until March 24, so I have a few more days to stock up on everything I have my eye on before they return to full price.

Keep scrolling to shop my editor-selected Nordstrom spring sale shortlist. I narrowed 15 pages of items to a concise edit of just 24 must-haves, all priced under $250. Now, you can look fabulous without going over your budget.

Nordstrom Sleeveless Cotton Blend Dress (Was $70) $31 at Nordstrom This sleek black dress is perfect for the warmer weather.

Zoe and Claire Stripe Cotton Poplin Shirtdress (Was $119) $89 at Nordstrom I would wear this pinstriped dress to the office in the spring.

Bibi Lou Poznan Buckle Pumps (Were $178) $119 at Nordstrom The trendy enlarged buckle on this pair of glossy heels screams "quiet luxury."

MOTHER The Hustler Patch Pocket High Waist Ankle Flare Jeans (Were $238) $143 at Nordstrom It doesn't get chicer than this pair of black jeans.

Caslon V-Neck Sweater (Was $60) $39 at Nordstrom Keep this gray knit on hand to fight off office air conditioning.

Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flats (Were $130) $90 at Nordstrom A tweed finish instantly elevates this pair of sweet Mary Jane flats.

Rails Angeleno Wide Leg Jeans (Were $198) $119 at Nordstrom If your jean collection could use an update, consider this flared denim pair.

Schutz Arissa Pumps (Were $138) $55 at Nordstrom Swap your black pumps for this comfortable pair of Schutz block heels.

Schutz Keefa Kitten Heel Sandals (Were $128) $90 at Nordstrom Sandal season is almost here, and this pair of mules is so classic.

WAYF Georgie Off the Shoulder Sweater (Was $79) $47 at Nordstrom This off-the-shoulder neckline is pretty. Period.

Nordstrom Satin Scoop Neck Tank (Was $60) $45 at Nordstrom Switch out your regular tee for this stunning dark green silk tank.

Hunter Stacy Water Resistant Trench Coat (Was $199) $139 at Nordstrom It's officially trench coat season, and this one has my name on it.

Sam Edelman Miranda Mary Jane Flats (Were $130) $90 at Nordstrom Upgrade your mesh flats collection with this pair.

Reformation Jamen One Shoulder Knit Dress (Was $198) $119 at Nordstrom Found: Your next wedding guest dress.

Halogen High Waist Straight Leg Pants (Were $89) $67 at Nordstrom These trousers let you lighten up your in-office ensembles.

Favorite Daughter The Jane Denim Trench Coat (Was $268) $201 at Nordstrom This denim trench is cool and classic.

Vince Samy Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Loafer Mules (Were $295) $207 at Nordstrom If you hate sandals but want to update your shoe collection, choose these kitten heels.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Short Sleeve V-Neck Sweater (Was $115) $81 at Nordstrom A sweater vest is the perfect in-between option during the spring.

STAUD Eton Paillette Tank Top (Was $345) $241 at Nordstrom Elegant doesn't have to equal boring. Case in point: this sparkly Staud top.

Katy Perry The Micro Heel Pointed Toe Pumps (Were $66) $98 at Nordstrom Kitten-heeled pumps are the chic upgrade to your usual ballet flats.

Reiss Oakley Midi Skirt (Was $210) $126 at Nordstrom I would wear this khaki skirt year-round.

Reformation Tropez Tweed Shift Dress (Was $248) $161 at Nordstrom This dress takes the classic houndstooth print and makes it feel cool.

Vince Leah Mesh Ballet Flats (Were $250) $175 at Nordstrom Style these with a pair of wide-leg trousers for a Jennifer Lawrence-inspired look.

Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Ballerina Flats (Were $395) $237 at Nordstrom Mansur Gavriel has a cult following that includes style stars like Katie Holmes, so these flats on sale are a rare find.

