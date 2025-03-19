Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Is My Hack to an Elegant Spring Wardrobe—24 Finds That Prove It
And they all cost less than $250.
A new season is just around the corner—spring officially begins on March 20—and I’ve been searching for easy ways to elevate my style. Fortunately, Nordstrom’s ongoing Spring Sale is the simplest way to curate the elegant wardrobe of my dreams.
The extensive selection, which features discounts of up to 50 percent, has everything I need to achieve that. My favorite finds include a collection of beautiful, versatile ballet flats and classic options under $100. I also discovered newly added pieces in nearly every trendy spring color, from corporate-core gray to soft pink. However, the sale only lasts until March 24, so I have a few more days to stock up on everything I have my eye on before they return to full price.
Keep scrolling to shop my editor-selected Nordstrom spring sale shortlist. I narrowed 15 pages of items to a concise edit of just 24 must-haves, all priced under $250. Now, you can look fabulous without going over your budget.
This sleek black dress is perfect for the warmer weather.
I would wear this pinstriped dress to the office in the spring.
The trendy enlarged buckle on this pair of glossy heels screams "quiet luxury."
It doesn't get chicer than this pair of black jeans.
A tweed finish instantly elevates this pair of sweet Mary Jane flats.
If your jean collection could use an update, consider this flared denim pair.
Swap your black pumps for this comfortable pair of Schutz block heels.
Sandal season is almost here, and this pair of mules is so classic.
Switch out your regular tee for this stunning dark green silk tank.
It's officially trench coat season, and this one has my name on it.
Upgrade your mesh flats collection with this pair.
These trousers let you lighten up your in-office ensembles.
If you hate sandals but want to update your shoe collection, choose these kitten heels.
A sweater vest is the perfect in-between option during the spring.
Elegant doesn't have to equal boring. Case in point: this sparkly Staud top.
Kitten-heeled pumps are the chic upgrade to your usual ballet flats.
This dress takes the classic houndstooth print and makes it feel cool.
Style these with a pair of wide-leg trousers for a Jennifer Lawrence-inspired look.
Mansur Gavriel has a cult following that includes style stars like Katie Holmes, so these flats on sale are a rare find.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
