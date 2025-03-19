Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Is My Hack to an Elegant Spring Wardrobe—24 Finds That Prove It

And they all cost less than $250.

woman wearing tan dress in new york city
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News

A new season is just around the corner—spring officially begins on March 20—and I’ve been searching for easy ways to elevate my style. Fortunately, Nordstrom’s ongoing Spring Sale is the simplest way to curate the elegant wardrobe of my dreams.

The extensive selection, which features discounts of up to 50 percent, has everything I need to achieve that. My favorite finds include a collection of beautiful, versatile ballet flats and classic options under $100. I also discovered newly added pieces in nearly every trendy spring color, from corporate-core gray to soft pink. However, the sale only lasts until March 24, so I have a few more days to stock up on everything I have my eye on before they return to full price.

Keep scrolling to shop my editor-selected Nordstrom spring sale shortlist. I narrowed 15 pages of items to a concise edit of just 24 must-haves, all priced under $250. Now, you can look fabulous without going over your budget.

Nordstrom, Sleeveless Cotton Blend Dress (Was $70)

Nordstrom
Sleeveless Cotton Blend Dress (Was $70)

This sleek black dress is perfect for the warmer weather.

ZOE AND CLAIRE, Stripe Cotton Poplin Shirtdress (Was $119)

Zoe and Claire
Stripe Cotton Poplin Shirtdress (Was $119)

I would wear this pinstriped dress to the office in the spring.

Poznan Buckle Pump
Bibi Lou
Poznan Buckle Pumps (Were $178)

The trendy enlarged buckle on this pair of glossy heels screams "quiet luxury."

MOTHER, The Hustler Patch Pocket High Waist Ankle Flare Jeans (Were $238)

MOTHER
The Hustler Patch Pocket High Waist Ankle Flare Jeans (Were $238)

It doesn't get chicer than this pair of black jeans.

Caslon, V-Neck Sweater (Was $60)

Caslon
V-Neck Sweater (Was $60)

Keep this gray knit on hand to fight off office air conditioning.

Michaela Mary Jane Flat
Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flats (Were $130)

A tweed finish instantly elevates this pair of sweet Mary Jane flats.

Rails, Angeleno Wide Leg Jeans (Were $198)

Rails
Angeleno Wide Leg Jeans (Were $198)

If your jean collection could use an update, consider this flared denim pair.

Arissa Pump
Schutz
Arissa Pumps (Were $138)

Swap your black pumps for this comfortable pair of Schutz block heels.

Keefa Kitten Heel Sandal
Schutz
Keefa Kitten Heel Sandals (Were $128)

Sandal season is almost here, and this pair of mules is so classic.

WAYF, Georgie Off the Shoulder Sweater (Was $79)

WAYF
Georgie Off the Shoulder Sweater (Was $79)

This off-the-shoulder neckline is pretty. Period.

Nordstrom, Satin Scoop Neck Tank (Was $60)

Nordstrom
Satin Scoop Neck Tank (Was $60)

Switch out your regular tee for this stunning dark green silk tank.

Hunter, Stacy Water Resistant Trench Coat (Was $199)

Hunter
Stacy Water Resistant Trench Coat (Was $199)

It's officially trench coat season, and this one has my name on it.

Miranda Mary Jane Flat
Sam Edelman
Miranda Mary Jane Flats (Were $130)

Upgrade your mesh flats collection with this pair.

Reformation, Jamen One Shoulder Knit Dress (Was $198)

Reformation
Jamen One Shoulder Knit Dress (Was $198)

Found: Your next wedding guest dress.

Halogen, High Waist Straight Leg Pants (Were $89)

Halogen
High Waist Straight Leg Pants (Were $89)

These trousers let you lighten up your in-office ensembles.

The Jane Denim Trench Coat
Favorite Daughter
The Jane Denim Trench Coat (Was $268)

This denim trench is cool and classic.

Samy Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Loafer Mule
Vince
Samy Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Loafer Mules (Were $295)

If you hate sandals but want to update your shoe collection, choose these kitten heels.

Short Sleeve V-Neck Sweater
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Short Sleeve V-Neck Sweater (Was $115)

A sweater vest is the perfect in-between option during the spring.

STAUD, Eton Paillette Tank Top (Was $345)

STAUD
Eton Paillette Tank Top (Was $345)

Elegant doesn't have to equal boring. Case in point: this sparkly Staud top.

The Micro Heel Pointed Toe Pump
Katy Perry
The Micro Heel Pointed Toe Pumps (Were $66)

Kitten-heeled pumps are the chic upgrade to your usual ballet flats.

Oakley Midi Skirt
Reiss
Oakley Midi Skirt (Was $210)

I would wear this khaki skirt year-round.

Reformation, Tropez Tweed Shift Dress (Was $248)

Reformation
Tropez Tweed Shift Dress (Was $248)

This dress takes the classic houndstooth print and makes it feel cool.

Leah Mesh Ballet Flat
Vince
Leah Mesh Ballet Flats (Were $250)

Style these with a pair of wide-leg trousers for a Jennifer Lawrence-inspired look.

Mansur Gavriel, Square Toe Ballerina Flats (Were $395)

Mansur Gavriel
Square Toe Ballerina Flats (Were $395)

Mansur Gavriel has a cult following that includes style stars like Katie Holmes, so these flats on sale are a rare find.

TOPICS
Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸