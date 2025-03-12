These Under-$100 Nordstrom Sale Finds Are Taking My Wardrobe From Winter to Spring
22 staples you can wear now and well into the new season.
We're days away from the official start of spring, and the weather is finally heating up. So, now is the time to master the art of transitional dressing. Buying a few winter-to-spring pieces will make a world of difference when the new season arrives and, thankfully, everything you need is currently hiding in Nordstrom's Spring Sale for less than $100.
I browsed Nordstrom's sale section to find pieces that could seamlessly fit into my current and future wardrobe. This includes everything I had on my new-season shopping list, from layerable sweaters and button-down shirts to spring dresses and staple denim. I also found basics that will upgrade your workwear wardrobe and weekend outfits and plenty of pieces that tap into spring's major color trends, like pale blue and cherry red.
Keep scrolling for all of my favorite finds. Everything on this list is discounted by up to 85 percent in some cases, so there's never been a better time to re-stock on old faithfuls—and find some new must-haves along the way. The sale will run until March 24, so shop now before your favorite pieces sell out.
According to shoe experts, super slender styles will be the sneaker trend of 2025, so grab this pair while they're still on sale.
Consider this knit your ultimate layering piece for spring. Wear it now with button-downs then tie it over your shoulders for a pop of color.
Despite the name, there's nothing "awkward" about these shorts. In fact, the chicest girls I know are on board the Bermuda shorts trend.
Spring office dressing doesn't get easier than this dress. All you need is a pair of slingback heels and a trusted laptop bag and you're good to go.
What's spring without a trench coat? For a fresh take on the classic piece, test out this cool cropped version.
You'll never tire of having this button-down in your rotation. Whether you layer with it or style it on its on, the outfit possibilities are (nearly) endless.
Prepare for the maxi denim skirt comeback this spring—they're the perfect transitional piece as they're just as stylish with boots as they are with ballet flats and sandals.
This dress may be simple, but that's what makes it a wardrobe staple. Dress it up with kitten heels for the office or dress it down with flats for every other occasion.
Dress like a fashion girl and swap your favorite tee out for this rugby shirt.
Yes, the barrel-leg jean trend is still going strong and I don't see it slowing down anytime soon for spring. Why not try out the cool-girl look with an on-sale pair?
Say goodbye to boot season with a pair of wear-everywhere ballet flats.
There are about a million and one different ways to style this classic slip skirt, which is why it's a must-have piece in your transitional wardrobe.
This lightweight cardigan is the ideal throw-on piece to transition out of your heavy winter knits.
Linen pants are my go-to for when I want to be cute and comfortable and this pair is a personal favorite.
Fashion girls are layering sweater vests like this over button-downs for an easy, yet cool preppy outfit.
Don't underestimate the power of an elevated black T-shirt. With its ultra-soft feel, this pick makes for a luxe layering piece.
Swap out your puffer coat for a lighter option like this shacket.
How pretty is this dress? With its trendy drop waist and quarter sleeves, you'll feel just like a ballerina while wearing it—plus it has pockets!
White jeans are to spring like sweaters are to winter—they just make sense.
Do yourself a favor and pick up this dress if you have a special occasion on your agenda. I'm calling it now:
You can't go wrong throwing on a blazer for a more polished look. This one has a cinched-in waist for added shape—and it also comes in black.
Black jeans are an all-year staple in my book. I like to wear them when I need to elevate a more casual look, like when I'm going to the office or for a going-out outfit.
