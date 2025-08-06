Meet the End-Of-Summer Essentials It Girls Will Obsessing Over This Fall

It's time to think about new-season finds.

two fashion week attendees wearing high buns and trench coats
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News

Now that it's officially August, my attention is fully turned toward fall fashion and beauty staples. I may be jumping the gun a bit, but I want my new-season wardrobe and beauty routine to be primed and ready to go before the colder temperatures hit. Thankfully, the end-of-summer essentials I have my eye on all work for the upcoming fall season, too. It's time to get shopping.

To complete my transitional must-have shopping list, I took stock of what my favorite It girls are currently wearing and using. I found they're obsessed with trendy sneakers from New Balance and Adidas that fuse comfort and style, lightweight sweaters for cool summer nights, and affordable basics to wear everywhere. Meanwhile, body care products are all over my feed, so I'm investing in luxe body washes, lotions, and oils for hydrated, glowy skin during the chillier, drier months.

If you, too, want to get your closet and beauty cabinet prepped ahead of the fall season, look no further than my edit of summer-to-fall essentials below. This list has everything you need to transition to the new season.

New Balance, Gender Inclusive 530 Sneakers (Were $100)

New Balance
Gender Inclusive 530 Sneakers

These Hailey Bieber-approved sneakers are as comfortable as they are stylish.

Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants
Caslon
Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants (Were $70)

Linen pants are a must-have for transitional dressing.

The Body Wash
Nécessaire
The Body Wash

Your body care routine deserves some TLC, and this is the luxe body wash all of my favorite beauty influencers use for smoother, moisturized skin.

Montauk Pullover Sweater in Stripe
J.Crew
Montauk Pullover Sweater in Stripe

This lightweight sweater is just what your wardrobe needs to beat cool summer nights.

Victoria Beckham Beauty, Satin Kajal Liner
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Satin Kajal Liner

This is the eyeliner to end all eyeliners, so it's no wonder that everyone I know is obsessed with it. Not only does it apply smoothly, but its ultra-creamy, waterproof formula can be blended into any look your heart desires.

Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

It girls wear classic white T-shirts with everything all season long, so I'll be stocking up.

Zaria Low Top Sneaker
Sam Edelman
Zaria Low Top Sneakers (Were $100)

While I love this neutral colorway, I want these retro sneakers in the blue and red shades, too.

Kiehl's Since 1851, Creme De Corps Body Moisturizer

Kiehl's Since 1851
Creme De Corps Body Moisturizer

It girls know how important it is to take care of the skin on their body, so they use this body lotion for smooth, moisturized, glowing skin.

Colour Wash
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Colour Wash

This new beauty product has quickly become a staple in many beauty girls' makeup bags, including MC's senior beauty editor, Samantha Holender. She calls the formula a "10 out of 10," adding, "I haven’t touched another blush since this landed on my desk."

B-Smooth Briefs
Wacoal
B-Smooth Briefs

For the comfiest briefs on the market, look no further than Wacoal, a Nordstrom shopper favorite.

adidas, Tokyo Shoes
adidas
Tokyo Shoes

Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner are fans of Adidas Tokyo sneakers, so naturally, I'm eyeing a pair for myself.

Cleanse & Glow Body Set $104 Value
OSEA
Cleanse & Glow Body Set

If you prefer body oil over body lotion, Osea's formula is unmatched. It sinks into skin within seconds, doesn't leave behind any greasiness, and has a delightful citrusy scent. The added body wash in this set is a major bonus, too.

New Balance , Active No Show Socks 3 Pack
New Balance
Active No Show Socks 3 Pack

Don't underestimate how essential a good pair of socks are.

Suncare Guava Mango Eco-Lux Sport Sunscreen Spray Spf 50
COOLA
Suncare Guava Mango Eco-Lux Sport Sunscreen Spray Spf 50

Another It girl beauty staple? Sunscreen, no matter what the season is. Pick up this spray sunscreen for its delicious tropical scent and sheer, hydrating formula.

Perfect-Fit High-Neck Tank Top
J.Crew
Perfect-Fit High-Neck Tank Top (Was $30)

Can you ever have too many tank tops? I don't think so, especially when they fit perfectly like this one.

Shea Classics Nourish & Soften Set $67 Value
L'Occitane
Shea Classics Nourish & Soften Set

Hands and nails often go neglected in beauty routines, which is why I'm picking up this set of hand cream and cuticle oil for stronger, healthier nails.

Fit Underwire Bra
b.tempt'd by Wacoal
Fit Underwire Bra

If it's been a while since you've replaced your go-to bra, your wardrobe will thank you for shopping this top-rated pick.

Original Musk Eau De Toilette Spray
Kiehl's Since 1851
Original Musk Eau De Toilette Spray

Consider this the perfect summer-to-fall perfume. It opens with an energizing burst of citrus before drying down to a warm and sensual blend of florals, tonka bean, patchouli, and musk.

Luxe French Terry Sweatshirt
Zella
Luxe French Terry Sweatshirt (Was $59)

Casual days call for a comfy sweatshirt like this.

Amino Acid Conditioner
Kiehl's Since 1851
Amino Acid Conditioner

For smooth, shiny, strong hair, you need this cult-favorite conditioner (and coordinating shampoo!) in your life. It uses coconut oil, jojoba oil, and amino acids to boost shine and moisture without weighing hair down.

The Lift & Volume Mascara Set $68 Value
Trish McEvoy
The Lift & Volume Mascara Set

What's better than one mascara? A set of two! This set comes with two mascara formulas to tackle any kind of lash look you desire. For lifted doe-eyed lashes, reach for the Lash Curling Tubular Mascara, or if you want a dramatic going-out look, opt for the High Volume Tubular Mascara.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.