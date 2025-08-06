Meet the End-Of-Summer Essentials It Girls Will Obsessing Over This Fall

Now that it's officially August, my attention is fully turned toward fall fashion and beauty staples. I may be jumping the gun a bit, but I want my new-season wardrobe and beauty routine to be primed and ready to go before the colder temperatures hit. Thankfully, the end-of-summer essentials I have my eye on all work for the upcoming fall season, too. It's time to get shopping.

To complete my transitional must-have shopping list, I took stock of what my favorite It girls are currently wearing and using. I found they're obsessed with trendy sneakers from New Balance and Adidas that fuse comfort and style, lightweight sweaters for cool summer nights, and affordable basics to wear everywhere. Meanwhile, body care products are all over my feed, so I'm investing in luxe body washes, lotions, and oils for hydrated, glowy skin during the chillier, drier months.

If you, too, want to get your closet and beauty cabinet prepped ahead of the fall season, look no further than my edit of summer-to-fall essentials below. This list has everything you need to transition to the new season.