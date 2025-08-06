Meet the End-Of-Summer Essentials It Girls Will Obsessing Over This Fall
It's time to think about new-season finds.
Now that it's officially August, my attention is fully turned toward fall fashion and beauty staples. I may be jumping the gun a bit, but I want my new-season wardrobe and beauty routine to be primed and ready to go before the colder temperatures hit. Thankfully, the end-of-summer essentials I have my eye on all work for the upcoming fall season, too. It's time to get shopping.
To complete my transitional must-have shopping list, I took stock of what my favorite It girls are currently wearing and using. I found they're obsessed with trendy sneakers from New Balance and Adidas that fuse comfort and style, lightweight sweaters for cool summer nights, and affordable basics to wear everywhere. Meanwhile, body care products are all over my feed, so I'm investing in luxe body washes, lotions, and oils for hydrated, glowy skin during the chillier, drier months.
If you, too, want to get your closet and beauty cabinet prepped ahead of the fall season, look no further than my edit of summer-to-fall essentials below. This list has everything you need to transition to the new season.
These Hailey Bieber-approved sneakers are as comfortable as they are stylish.
Linen pants are a must-have for transitional dressing.
This is the eyeliner to end all eyeliners, so it's no wonder that everyone I know is obsessed with it. Not only does it apply smoothly, but its ultra-creamy, waterproof formula can be blended into any look your heart desires.
It girls wear classic white T-shirts with everything all season long, so I'll be stocking up.
While I love this neutral colorway, I want these retro sneakers in the blue and red shades, too.
This new beauty product has quickly become a staple in many beauty girls' makeup bags, including MC's senior beauty editor, Samantha Holender. She calls the formula a "10 out of 10," adding, "I haven’t touched another blush since this landed on my desk."
Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner are fans of Adidas Tokyo sneakers, so naturally, I'm eyeing a pair for myself.
Another It girl beauty staple? Sunscreen, no matter what the season is. Pick up this spray sunscreen for its delicious tropical scent and sheer, hydrating formula.
Can you ever have too many tank tops? I don't think so, especially when they fit perfectly like this one.
Hands and nails often go neglected in beauty routines, which is why I'm picking up this set of hand cream and cuticle oil for stronger, healthier nails.
Consider this the perfect summer-to-fall perfume. It opens with an energizing burst of citrus before drying down to a warm and sensual blend of florals, tonka bean, patchouli, and musk.
For smooth, shiny, strong hair, you need this cult-favorite conditioner (and coordinating shampoo!) in your life. It uses coconut oil, jojoba oil, and amino acids to boost shine and moisture without weighing hair down.
What's better than one mascara? A set of two! This set comes with two mascara formulas to tackle any kind of lash look you desire. For lifted doe-eyed lashes, reach for the Lash Curling Tubular Mascara, or if you want a dramatic going-out look, opt for the High Volume Tubular Mascara.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.