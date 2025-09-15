Starring in Coach's Fall 2025 campaign served as Elle Fanning's RSVP to its Spring 2026 runway show. Two weeks later, a Coach-clad Fanning cashed in her invite on September 15, day six of New York Fashion Week.

Before Fashion Month heads to London Fashion Week, Fanning made her NYFW debut at creative director Stuart Vevers's latest showing. She modeled her own Coach outfit once the 47-piece presentation ended. The New York label loaned her Look 13 from Resort 2026, which went live last June.

Fanning took the double-denim trend to the next level, wearing not one, but three jean styles. First, she followed the model's lead with a military-style trench coat. She left the entire floor-length topper unbuttoned, except for the storm collar around her neck. This turned the coat into a makeshift cape. With each step, Fanning revealed more of her look, including a white blouse and the baggiest of baggy jeans. Both styles featured light (almost white) washes. The hems extended so far, I couldn't make out her shoes.

Elle Fanning stole the show at the Coach Spring 2026 fashion show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The set already felt aligned with Fanning's whimsical style, but the paper crown, wand, and metallic handbag were overtly literal. Her stylist, Samantha McMillen, traded the princess-y accents for street style within the '90s realm.

Her purse still boasted Coach tags: the denim Tabby, rather than a metallic bowling bag. Denim patchwork made up the entire top-flap style, which she carried as a crossbody. Coach's iconic "C" logo appeared atop the closure (a calling card of the Tabby). Her exact distressed model is considered a collector's item, but the brand offers similar styles below the $700 mark.

A model wore Elle's look for Coach Resort 2026. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Denim was clearly Coach's dress code at the Spring 2026 soirée. Fellow Coach girl, GloRilla, arrived in light-wash jeans, which stretched just as far as Fanning's. The only difference? Each thigh was embroidered with suede paneling. Despite the 80° forecast in New York, the rapper layered a fur coat over her bandeau top. A Tabby's metallic chain threaded through her belt loops like a fanny pack. Extra points for her cartoon-ish bag charms, also from Coach.

GloRilla also arrived in denim. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coach is always a can't-miss show on the Fashion Month schedule. With the label's renaissance stronger than ever, the Spring 2026 event all but guaranteed to generate buzz. New-ish fans like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Lola Tung RSVP-ed "maybe next time." But thanks to Fanning, a fashion-forward time was still had.

Shop Styles Inspired by Elle Fanning