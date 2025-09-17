There's a flurry of activity around GloRilla backstage at Coach's Spring 2026 fashion show. The moment the lights came up over Stuart Vevers's latest collection—a love letter to the streets of New York told through white jeans, organza dresses, and a buzzy Kisslock Barrel bag—the Grammy-nominated rapper was whisked backstage for photos on a set lined with cut-out stars and clouds. Her team swirls around her as flashbubs pop with each snap of the camera. After a few shots, she pauses to take a look at the monitor, giving notes in a voice I can't quite hear. Then, her team steers her in my direction to talk style.

I know before we begin that I'm experiencing a sliver of the activity surrounding one of the most exciting new voices in music. Since her viral 2022 breakthrough with "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," GloRilla has been on the ascent—and very busy. She's stacked up three Grammy nominations alongside BET Hip-Hop Awards and iHeart Radio Music Awards wins. She's collaborated with the likes of Tyler, the Creator and Megan Thee Stallion. She's back at her second Coach front row, bumping shoulders with Elle Fanning, Charles Melton, and Storm Reid. All that résumé building is happening her way.

GloRilla arrives at the Coach Spring 2026 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Take our chat about her look for the show as an example. I've interviewed celebrities who could spend hours talking about how they calculated the payoff of carrying a Coach Brooklyn versus a Tabby or an Ergo. When I ask GloRilla what mood she wanted to convey with her Coach look, she keeps it short and sweet. "I'm just in a prolific era right now," she says after a quiet hello, "so I feel like the whole outfit just gave my era that I'm in." Her work is already speaking for itself; so can her bandeau top paired to baggy low-rise jeans set with suede patches and a silk scarf tied around her neck.

The Grammy-nominee outfitted a beaded Coach bag with plush charms, and styled it like a belt. (Image credit: BFA)

There's something assertive in the way she's styled her beaded Coach bag as a belt, with fluffy animal charms bumping against her legs. And in the way she drapes a faux fur coat over her shoulders, flowing to the ground parallel to her waist-length waves. Requesting a little more detail on her outerwear in early September earns me another direct, confident response: "Because we're in New York."

Before long, GloRilla and her entourage had to take off for another event. (Image credit: BFA)

GloRilla isn't one to necessarily open up about her personal style. She's willing to give me the SparkNotes. Of the collection that just walked by, she's made a concise shopping list. First, one pair of the white jeans ("I'll make them big and baggy"). Then, a printed T-shirt dresses to cut shorter and wear tight.

Legendary musicians Aaliyah and Left Eye are her biggest influences lately. "That's the style I'll be going for, the tomboyish type," she says with a nod.

It reads like a signal: Our time is up. GloRilla sweeps away to continue her quest for music domination, her beaded Coach bag bobbing along at her side.

