For women in fashion’s “plus-size” category, shopping in-person is a hit or miss—emphasis on the miss. The reality of brick-and-mortar shopping as a curvy woman sounds like this: the frantic scratching of hangers moving across the rack, just to confirm that the must-have statement piece isn’t available in our size.

Most of us (myself included) end up searching online. Still, there’s nothing like feeling fabric glide over your body, watching it drape just right before purchasing, and walking out with that “have an amazing day” glow because you found the perfect dress that you don’t need to return. The biggest disappointment of all, though? Missing out on the classic brands that shaped our style. Straight-sized women (a.k.a. those who fit into sizes 00 through 10) get to relive that nostalgia every time.

Growing up a voluptuous woman in the inner city of Detroit—where everyone is practically uniformed in preppy brands like Ralph Lauren—I had limited access to the look. Some companies have listened; others, not so much. J.Crew, though? They got the memo. And when the brand offered me the chance to try a few pieces ahead of New York Fashion Week, I jumped at the opportunity. When I clicked into the brand's website, my first thought was: “What sizes do they go up to?” I’m a size 16, and anything beyond that is rare. I was pleasantly surprised the retailer went up to a 24.

J.Crew has carried plus sizes since 2018, but this was my first time shopping there. The experience was eye-opening—and one I won’t forget. What I didn't expect was for these pieces to become go-to's in my fall wardrobe. Let’s get into my favorites from the J.Crew fall collection.

The Perfect Sweater

(Image credit: Ashlyn Delaney)

Finding the perfect sweater might just be the hardest thing to shop for. Is it too slouchy? Too tight across the bust? Or—dare I say—too big in all the wrong places? J.Crew’s Rollneck sweater hits all the right notes. (And it's Marie Claire team-approved.) The colorways are vibrant, the fit somehow effortless, and curvy girls, listen up: Cinch it with a chic belt, and suddenly, it’s not just a sweater—it’s a statement piece for fall.

I teamed up with friend and stylist Niall Brandon to make the preppy pick fit more into my style. In the end, I paired it with a dark-wash denim mini skirt, a pair of croc-embossed knee-high boots, and a furry hat to make it more my vibe.

A Cute Cardigan

(Image credit: Ashlyn Delaney)

Fall 2025's biggest color trends practically insist that green become your next must-have hue. Not just any green, but the kind that makes your skin glow and your neutral outfit feel alive. Enter J.Crew’s Cable-Knit Merino Wool Cardigan: Vibrant, cozy, and surprisingly sculpting, I went with a size XL for that perfect stretch that flatters in all the right places.

I kept the styling simple here, opting only for a pair of black low-rise trousers and a matching shoulder bag. Of course, there had to be a bit of faux fur included somewhere, so I swapped a hat for a pair of fuzzy Mary Jane flats.

The Cutest Ballet Flats

(Image credit: Ashlyn Delaney)

Ahhh, shoe shopping—the eternal struggle. I have size 11, wide feet, and a taste level that doesn’t allow room for compromise. It’s basically a tragedy half the time. But these J.Crew ballet flats? They go up to a size 12, fit like a dream, and are so comfortable I refuse to take them off. I keep the red details consistent throughout my look, so I wore these with a barn jacket from the brand (more on that, below) in the same hue and a simple pair of dark trousers. Easy!

A Wear-Everywhere Fall Jacket

(Image credit: Ashlyn Delaney)