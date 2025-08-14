Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' Manolo Blahnik Heels Are Over $400 Off Right Now

The Life of a Showgirl has only been public knowledge for 48 hours, and already, Taylor Swift has gifted fans four album covers. Each cover introduces Swifties to her twelfth studio album's aesthetic in all its burlesque-inspired glory. The It’s Frightening edition, specifically, captures Swift in a dimly-lit theater wearing Showgirl-ish Manolo Blahniks.

On August 13, mere minutes after the track list dropped, Swift wasted no time giving the internet more imagery. Marie Claire senior news editor (and Swiftie-in-chief), Halie LeSavage calls Swift "her most exposed and empowered" in photographs by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. The Grammy winner looked straight out of the Eras Tour in a corseted one-piece, fishnet tights, and $1,248 Manolo Blahnik Hamedis. Contrary the first cover's bejeweled bodysuit by Area, the only sparkle here was on her shoes. Straps made of rhinestones stretched across each upper, hence the four-figure price tag.

Believe it or not, Swift's Manolos are shockingly still available to shop—and on sale, no less. Her black pumps are marked down to $795. And for future lovely brides, the white version is listed at $570.

Taylor Swift wore Manolo Blahnik heels on The Life Of a Showgirl cover. (Image credit: @taylorswift)

We only see Swift's shoes in one other Showgirl setting: a vintage-looking dressing room. While wearing a feather-embellished bodysuit from The Blonds, she sipped champagne in gold René Caovilla sandals. Unfortunately, the chandelier-looking heels aren't on sale—their $2,670 rate remains. But with dangly diamonds wrapping up each leg, they seem to be worth the splurge.

For another image, Taylor switched into René Caovilla sandals. (Image credit: @taylorswift)

René Caovilla Chandelier Crystals Honey Sandal 105 $2,670 at us.renecaovilla.com

Given her longstanding relationship with Christian Louboutin, Swift isn't often spotted in other designers. But, on the off chance she goes with Manolo Blahniks, it's always a moment for the look books.

The "Lover" singer's latest Manolo-clad look was in December 2024, at a Kansas City Chiefs game While en route to boyfriend Travis Kelce's suite, she was papped in the Lina Suede Boots. The $1,595 knee-high boots are also on sale for $798, but knowing the Swifties, they won't be around for long.

Flashback to Dec. 2024, Taylor styled Manolo boots at a Chiefs game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you thought Swift's Midnights era was bejeweled, prepare to be amazed by the Showgirl phase. The A-lister might have framed her album as a look "behind the curtain," but these crystal-coated pairs belong in the spotlight.

