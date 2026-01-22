I Thought I Was Bored of Winter Fashion, But Then I Discovered These Trendy J.Crew Sale Finds
27 under-$150 picks to breathe fresh life into your cold-weather wardrobe.
I was chatting with a friend about winter fashion the other day, and we both came to the same conclusion: We're bored! Bundling up in the same sweater, jeans, and boots outfits day after day is getting old. Considering we're nowhere near the end of the season, I could use some fresh inspiration. Thankfully, J.Crew is here to save my winter wardrobe woes with a sale full of chic, affordable winter trends.
After scrolling through J.Crew's Last of Winter Sale, I have a full cart of items that are sure to breathe life into my winter outfits. There are sweaters in every trending winter color, skirts to give my jeans a break, and coats that are both of-the-moment and practical. I even found a few suede pieces to elevate my accessorizing game.
I can't be the only one itching for new winter pieces, so I'm sharing all of the best finds from J.Crew's sale, all of which are up to 50 percent off through January 26. With the under-$150 picks below, you can say goodbye to winter boredom and hello to fresh style.
Level up your basic cardigan with this fun textured option.
If Editor-in-Chief Nikki Ogunnaike is down with the bootcut jean resurgence, then so am I.
Sweater dresses always make a return to my wardrobe come winter.
If you haven't picked up a suede bag yet, I recommend this find, which looks so much more expensive than $99.
I'm living for this cobalt blue shade.
Wear this lace-trimmed skirt now with tights and knee-high boots, then with kitten heels come spring.
My favorite It girls are wearing animal-printed coats this season, so I'm eyeing this one for my own collection.
Celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz are devoted fans of winter's pencil skirt trend.
According to the 2026 trend report penned by fashion features editor Emma Childs, metallic gold is gonna have a huge moment this year.
It seems like every chic New Yorker I see has on a puffer jacket, so I'm looking to add this red one to my rotation.
Not only is this fur jacket chic, but it's also plenty warm for chilly days.
If you buy into one sweater trend this season, let be a preppy quarter-zip knit.
My shoes of choice this winter are suede boots.
Why wear a boring tee when this elevated rugby version exists?
This wool sweater is as chic as it is cozy.
I saw Marie Claire's fashion editor, Lauren Tappan, wearing a collarless jacket, so now I want a collarless jacket.
This short-waist cardigan may be $1 over budget, but it's too good not share (and it's an additional 50 percent off at checkout!).
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.