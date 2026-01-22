I Thought I Was Bored of Winter Fashion, But Then I Discovered These Trendy J.Crew Sale Finds

27 under-$150 picks to breathe fresh life into your cold-weather wardrobe.

fashion week attendee waving wearing sunglassess, green sweater, and studded jeans
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I was chatting with a friend about winter fashion the other day, and we both came to the same conclusion: We're bored! Bundling up in the same sweater, jeans, and boots outfits day after day is getting old. Considering we're nowhere near the end of the season, I could use some fresh inspiration. Thankfully, J.Crew is here to save my winter wardrobe woes with a sale full of chic, affordable winter trends.

After scrolling through J.Crew's Last of Winter Sale, I have a full cart of items that are sure to breathe life into my winter outfits. There are sweaters in every trending winter color, skirts to give my jeans a break, and coats that are both of-the-moment and practical. I even found a few suede pieces to elevate my accessorizing game.

I can't be the only one itching for new winter pieces, so I'm sharing all of the best finds from J.Crew's sale, all of which are up to 50 percent off through January 26. With the under-$150 picks below, you can say goodbye to winter boredom and hello to fresh style.

Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.