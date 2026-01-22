I Thought I Was Bored of Winter Fashion, But Then I Discovered These Trendy J.Crew Sale Finds

I was chatting with a friend about winter fashion the other day, and we both came to the same conclusion: We're bored! Bundling up in the same sweater, jeans, and boots outfits day after day is getting old. Considering we're nowhere near the end of the season, I could use some fresh inspiration. Thankfully, J.Crew is here to save my winter wardrobe woes with a sale full of chic, affordable winter trends.

After scrolling through J.Crew's Last of Winter Sale, I have a full cart of items that are sure to breathe life into my winter outfits. There are sweaters in every trending winter color, skirts to give my jeans a break, and coats that are both of-the-moment and practical. I even found a few suede pieces to elevate my accessorizing game.

I can't be the only one itching for new winter pieces, so I'm sharing all of the best finds from J.Crew's sale, all of which are up to 50 percent off through January 26. With the under-$150 picks below, you can say goodbye to winter boredom and hello to fresh style.