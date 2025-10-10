As a minimalist, I believe a great selection of elevated basics is a must-have in just about anyone's wardrobe. Investing in the right basics can get expensive, but I have great news for those who love saving money. Nordstrom's Fall Savings Event is here, and it includes every minimalist staple for $100 and under.

A minimalist capsule wardrobe is so great because you can mix and match pieces to create a limitless number of fall outfits. To prove my point, I rounded up all of the classic pieces on sale at Nordstrom that caught my eye. With these quietly luxurious finds in your rotation, the outfit inspiration will be endless. What's more, these pieces are truly budget-friendly—even if they don't look like it.

Keep scrolling to shop all of the best under-$100 finds from Nordstrom's sale. The event runs through October 15, so don't wait too long before adding your favorites to your cart.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors