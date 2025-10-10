Minimalist It Girls Will Be All Over These Under-$100 Nordstrom Sale Finds
22 sweaters, jeans, jackets, and boots that look expensive, but aren't.
As a minimalist, I believe a great selection of elevated basics is a must-have in just about anyone's wardrobe. Investing in the right basics can get expensive, but I have great news for those who love saving money. Nordstrom's Fall Savings Event is here, and it includes every minimalist staple for $100 and under.
A minimalist capsule wardrobe is so great because you can mix and match pieces to create a limitless number of fall outfits. To prove my point, I rounded up all of the classic pieces on sale at Nordstrom that caught my eye. With these quietly luxurious finds in your rotation, the outfit inspiration will be endless. What's more, these pieces are truly budget-friendly—even if they don't look like it.
Keep scrolling to shop all of the best under-$100 finds from Nordstrom's sale. The event runs through October 15, so don't wait too long before adding your favorites to your cart.
If you're in need of a new (affordable!) fall jacket, I suggest this warm, yet chic barn jacket.
Levi's baggy jeans are one of my most-worn pairs in my extensive denim collection.
I see myself wearing this black turtleneck sweater constantly throughout the season.
French girls are opting for straight-leg jeans this fall, so naturally, I'm now eyeing a pair.
Leopard print will always be considered a neutral in my wardrobe.
These harness boots will add a dose of cool to your look.
Whether you pair these leggings with an oversized sweater or go casual with a sweatshirt, they're sure to be an essential in your fall wardrobe.
Dark-wash, wide jeans will forever be a classic in my book.
These kitten heels work for so many occasions.
This plaid skirt is practically begging to be worn with your favorite knee-high boots.
Classic black ballet flats feel much more luxe in a suede finish.
Consider swapping out your go-to button-down shirt for this plaid version this fall.
Multiple Marie Claire editors can attest to how comfortable these Rothy's shoes are.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.