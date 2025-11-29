Don’t Buy New Jeans Without Checking Out Shopbop’s On-Sale Selection First

Happy denim season!

(Image credit: Getty Images)
I'm a pro shopper at this point, so I know where to shop for each must-have in my wardrobe. Nordstrom has the best sneakers and boots, but Shopbop is my denim go-to. Allow the retailer's massive Black Friday sale to prove my point.

Right now, Shopbop is offering 25 percent off select styles from top denim brands like Free People, Levi's, Madewell, and Mother (a personal favorite of Senior Beauty Editor Samantha Holender).

The e-tailer has marked down dozens of their trendiest denim styles for your shopping pleasure—that includes denim shorts, jackets, tops, and, of course, every manner of flares, cargos, mom jeans, and beyond.

These deals will continue until Monday, Dec. 1, so it's time to get shopping. Ahead, you'll find the best Shopbop jeans offerings worthy of your splurge, curated by yours truly.

Shop Shopbop's Black Friday Deals

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.