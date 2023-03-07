Every March, we celebrate Women's History Month by supporting female artists and entrepreneurs, fighting for women's rights, and thinking about the ways we can support the women in our lives—including ourselves—on a daily basis. This means demanding equality and respect in the boardroom, the courtroom, and, of course, the bedroom. After all, bell hooks herself said (opens in new tab) that to love women "all the way" means "respecting our sexual rights"—and that includes our right to pleasure.

So, this month consider indulging in a vibrator or dildo so that you can better explore your needs and desires. In fact, there's no better time than now to look into expanding (or starting!) your sex toy collection: Woman-owned sex toy retailer Babeland (opens in new tab) is hosting a tremendous online sale in which you can save 20 percent on any single item when you use the promo code MARCHBUZZ at checkout. Plus, you can get free (and discreet) shipping when you spend at least $69 on the site.

The best part? The brand is partnering with the National Network of Abortion Funds, offering limited edition merchandise whose proceeds go towards providing women in need with safe, affordable abortions. On Babeland's site, you can also easily add a donation as low as $1 to your subtotal when you check out.

Below, check out some of my favorite items from the sale. Could there possibly be a more pleasurable way to donate to women's rights? If there is, I've yet to find it.

(opens in new tab) Babeland x Julie Mollo Limited Edition Uterus Clutch $32 at Babeland (opens in new tab) In partnership with feminist artist Julie Mollo, Babeland is selling this adorable clutch—perfect for stashing your makeup, toiletries, and, of course, your sex toys. A portion of the proceeds from every single purchase will go towards the National Network of Abortion Funds.

(opens in new tab) Je Joue Amour Vibrator Was $65, Now $52 at Babeland (opens in new tab) This new arrival from award-winning brand Je Joue comes in two colorways, and boasts five vibration speeds and seven patterns. Plus, it's compact and features a travel lock, which means it's made with on-the-go pleasure in mind.

(opens in new tab) Womanizer Duo 2 Stimulator Was $219, Now $175 at Babeland (opens in new tab) If you're a fan of both g-spot vibrators and clitoral suction toys, check out this new product from beloved luxury sex toy brand Womanizer. It stimulates the clitoris with pleasure air technology while simultaneously hitting the g-spot just right.

(opens in new tab) B-Vibe Vibrating Remote Heart Plug Was $135, Now $108 at Babeland (opens in new tab) The world of anal toys and anal vibrators is vast, but for beginners, experts recommend a modest vibrating butt plug like this cute heart-shaped one. Made from high-quality silicone, it features six vibration levels and 15 patterns, so that novice and advanced users alike can rest assured that there's something for everyone.

(opens in new tab) Fantasy Lingerie Pamela Caged Teddy Was $40, Now $32 at Babeland (opens in new tab) That's right: Babeland carries lingerie, too! This top-rated mesh teddy is a steal, too, and features removable garters. You're sure to feel sexy (and comfortable!) in its flexible fabric and supportive underwire.

(opens in new tab) Colours ColourSoft - 5" Soft Dildo Was $34, Now $28 at Babeland (opens in new tab) This straightforward, no-frills dildo is realistic, g-spot and p-spot safe, and is designed to both suction to a hard surface and fit comfortably into a strap-on harness. Reviewers love it too, saying that it strikes the perfect balance between soft and firm.

(opens in new tab) Babeland BabeLube Silk Was $10, Now $8 at Babeland (opens in new tab) If you're truly looking to invest in your sex life, you should look into purchasing lube. It can enhance (and make safer) both solo and partner play, and opens your sexual world up to countless new possibilities. And this particular option is water-based, which means it's safe to use on toys of any material (whereas silicone- and oil- based lubes can degrade certain toys).

(opens in new tab) Happy Rabbit Cock Ring Was $69, Now $56 at Babeland (opens in new tab) Cock rings are a great way of not only maximizing pleasure for both partners (during penis-vagina sex), but they're also perfect for people looking to manage the level of penetration they're receiving by shortening the length of the penis. And this ring has a fantastic special feature: A "rabbit" head that stimulates the clitoris during use.

(opens in new tab) Rocks-Off Chaiamo Was $65, Now $58 at Babeland (opens in new tab) Don't be fooled by the petite size of this bullet vibrator—it's made to produce strong, rumbling vibrations, is completely waterproof, and has ten unique intensity levels. One reviewer writes, "If I could rate this more than 5 stars I would. I really like the shape of this one, and the different settings with different pulses, vibration levels, and mix-up programs, which are all so fun to experiment with and doesn't get boring."

(opens in new tab) Cal Exotics Scandal Universal Cuff Set Was $61, Now $49 at Babeland (opens in new tab) Whether you're new to kink, a BDSM aficionado, or simply looking for ways to spice up your relationship, a pair of restraints is always great to have on hand. This set is a bestseller, with one reviewer writing, "Comfortable and easy to feel confident in using them. Perfect for exploring while feeling safe."

(opens in new tab) Kheper Games Sex Fortunes Card Game Was $12, Now $10 at Babeland (opens in new tab) If you like sex card games and you're into tarot cards, I've got great news for you: This popular game combines both to produce a sex game that's both spiritual and steamy. It's perfect for beginners to sex games, or for simply adding some extra unpredictability to date night.