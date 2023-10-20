The Fall Collection Championing Inclusivity, Accessibility, and Great Style

For me, fashion has always been so much more than a trend to keep up with or a buzzy item to invest in. The clothes I wear are an expression of who I am, and they inspire confidence in me as I step into the world each day. It’s a feeling I don’t take for granted, and I often think about how far we have to go in creating inclusive and accessible clothing lines for all body types. Just when I start to feel discouraged, I’m reminded of those who are working hard to combat inequality in the industry. Today, the Isaac Mizrahi Live! x Selma Blair Collection is my beacon of hope.
Since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has been a champion and advocate for those with impacted mobility. She and Isaac Mizrahi recognized this hole in the market and teamed up to create an equally stylish and functional collection in collaboration with the disability community. The pieces in this collection include adaptive and accessible features such as easy-open necklines, magnetic closures, stretch fabrics, and flat seams. Not to mention, each pant is available in a wheelchair fit. From sweaters to leather jackets to pull-on trousers to stretch denim, every item in this collection is perfect for the fall season and ranges from size XXS–3X. Keep scrolling to shop the collection that takes inclusivity to a whole new level.
Prices taken at the time of publication.
Natalie Gray Herder is an editor on the branded content team at Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Originally from Los Angeles, Natalie decided to make the move to NYC after graduating from Loyola Marymount University in 2019. She had plans of applying to law school until doing a 180 to follow her more creative passions: writing and fashion. She is an avid researcher, reader, and explorer in and out of the office. She is inspired by the street style of her fellow New Yorkers and her laid-back roots in California.
