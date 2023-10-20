The Fall Collection Championing Inclusivity, Accessibility, and Great Style

For me, fashion has always been so much more than a trend to keep up with or a buzzy item to invest in. The clothes I wear are an expression of who I am, and they inspire confidence in me as I step into the world each day. It’s a feeling I don’t take for granted, and I often think about how far we have to go in creating inclusive and accessible clothing lines for all body types. Just when I start to feel discouraged, I’m reminded of those who are working hard to combat inequality in the industry. Today, the Isaac Mizrahi Live! x Selma Blair Collection is my beacon of hope.

Since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has been a champion and advocate for those with impacted mobility. She and Isaac Mizrahi recognized this hole in the market and teamed up to create an equally stylish and functional collection in collaboration with the disability community. The pieces in this collection include adaptive and accessible features such as easy-open necklines, magnetic closures, stretch fabrics, and flat seams. Not to mention, each pant is available in a wheelchair fit. From sweaters to leather jackets to pull-on trousers to stretch denim, every item in this collection is perfect for the fall season and ranges from size XXS–3X. Keep scrolling to shop the collection that takes inclusivity to a whole new level.

Prices taken at the time of publication.

Isaac Mizrahi Live! x Selma Blair Magnetic Open Shoulder Tee

Isaac Mizrahi Live! x Selma Blair Magnetic Button Sateen Shirt

Isaac Mizrahi Live! x Selma Blair Wide Leg Pant Wheelchair Fit

Isaac Mizrahi Live! x Selma Blair Cable Knit V-Neck Sweater

Isaac Mizrahi Live! x Selma Blair Side Zip Jean Wheelchair Fit

Isaac Mizrahi Live! x Selma Blair Faux Leather Zipper Jacket

Isaac Mizrahi Live! x Selma Blair Pull-on Stretch Denim

Isaac Mizrahi Live! x Selma Blair Zip Boat Neck Striped T-Shirt

Isaac Mizrahi Live! x Selma Blair Straight Leg w/ Pull Loops Pant