Rihanna Sparks Engagement Rumors After Stepping Out with a Massive Diamond Ring

In the event that you'd forgotten, Rihanna is currently in a pretty under-the-radar and low-key relationship with Hassan Jameel, the billionaire heir to Saudia Arabia's biggest Toyota distributor.

The pair were first spotted on vacation together in Spain, and now Rihanna has stepped out with a massive sparkly diamond ring on her wedding finger:

🎄 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 7, 2017 at 1:41pm PST

Which naturally caused the internet to completely flip out.

Rihanna is engaged what do we do — Sinister. (@ethanxfenty) December 7, 2017

Is Rihanna engaged? 💍👀 pic.twitter.com/QRjfqQp9G8 — Official Charts PH (@MusicChartsPH) December 7, 2017

Someone said if rihanna is engaged i can’t wait for her to be queen of saudi arabia i choked pic.twitter.com/XEDayBjdl3 — s (@snzreds) December 7, 2017

If Rihanna is really engaged i will prob pee my pants lol — 👑 Rose (@DaahGOAT) December 7, 2017

If Rihanna got secretly married/engaged I would die — Daniel Caesar Salad (@svbreen) December 7, 2017

Exciting stuff, but keep in mind Rihanna hasn't actually said anything to confirm this theory—and according to one fan, she wears a ring on her wedding finger often:

y'all say rihanna is engaged literally every 2 weeks. acting like she's never worn a ring on that finger a million times before — april (@fentysgrahams) December 7, 2017

Still, we'll be out here all 🔎.