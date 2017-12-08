Rihanna Sparks Engagement Rumors After Stepping Out with a Massive Diamond Ring

In the event that you'd forgotten, Rihanna is currently in a pretty under-the-radar and low-key relationship with Hassan Jameel, the billionaire heir to Saudia Arabia's biggest Toyota distributor.
The pair were first spotted on vacation together in Spain, and now Rihanna has stepped out with a massive sparkly diamond ring on her wedding finger:
Which naturally caused the internet to completely flip out.
Exciting stuff, but keep in mind Rihanna hasn't actually said anything to confirm this theory—and according to one fan, she wears a ring on her wedding finger often:
Still, we'll be out here all 🔎.