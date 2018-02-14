Kylie Jenner Shares a Valentine's Day Instagram Post as She Slowly Returns to Social Media

There's been no shortage of public affection between celebrities this Valentine's Day, and on Wednesday Kylie Jenner continued to spread the love by sharing a Valentine's Day Instagram post of herself with the simple caption, "vday❤️."

vday 🖤♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 14, 2018 at 10:52am PST

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Fans were likely expecting the 20-year-old to display her love for boyfriend and new dad Travis Scott, 25. Instead, Jenner posed on the floor of her house in heels and a hoodie.

This is the third time Jenner has made an appearance since giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, on February 1. Jenner has been slowly posting on social media again after being under the radar for nine months to keep her pregnancy a secret.