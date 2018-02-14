Today's Top Stories
1
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
2
Why You're in Love with Your Social Media Profile
3
Updos for Spring That Look Hard to Do But Aren't
4
How Much Do the Winter Olympics Really Cost?
5
29 Valentine's Day Gifts for Hopeless Romantics

Kylie Jenner Shares a Valentine's Day Instagram Post as She Slowly Returns to Social Media

But it's not what you'd expect...

Getty Images

There's been no shortage of public affection between celebrities this Valentine's Day, and on Wednesday Kylie Jenner continued to spread the love by sharing a Valentine's Day Instagram post of herself with the simple caption, "vday❤️."

vday 🖤♥️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Fans were likely expecting the 20-year-old to display her love for boyfriend and new dad Travis Scott, 25. Instead, Jenner posed on the floor of her house in heels and a hoodie.

This is the third time Jenner has made an appearance since giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, on February 1. Jenner has been slowly posting on social media again after being under the radar for nine months to keep her pregnancy a secret.

Related Story
Kylie Jenner Makes Second Post-Baby Appearance
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
SJP Responds to Her Feud with Kim Cattrall
Similarities Between the Royals and Kardashians
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Barack Obama Sends Michelle Obama Love on V-Day
Rita Ora Talks About 'Fifty Shades Freed'
Khloé Kardashian on Falling for Tristan
Kendall Jenner Had a Wardrobe Malfunction
Meghan Markle Just Broke Royal Tradition
How Victoria's Secret Angels Are Celebrating V-Day
Who Is Milo Ventimiglia Dating? Meet Kelly Egarian
Get to Know Joan Smalls