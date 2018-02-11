A Complete History of Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall’s 'Sex and the City' Feud

September 2004
At the Emmys in 2004, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis were photographed celebrating the show's wins at the HBO afterparty. Although she also attended, Kim Cattrall was not pictured taking part in the cast love fest. This followed rumors of a falling out on set between Cattrall and the other actresses.
"Are we the best of friends? No. We're professional actresses. We have our own separate lives," Cattrall explained when asked about the event later.
December 2004
During an interview on Friday Night with Jonathan Ross, Cattrall discussed the longstanding rumors that Sex and the City had ended because she lobbied for more money than HBO was willing to pay her.
"I felt after six years it was time for all of us to participate in the financial windfall of Sex and the City," she explained. "When they didn't seem keen on that I thought it was time to move on."
When asked if she would consider playing Samantha again, she left the door open, saying, "If the deal was right and the script was fabulous, absolutely I would."
May 2008
In an interview promoting the first Sex and the City movie, Sarah Jessica Parker weighed in on the rumors of a feud and on Cattrall's contract negotiations, offering her support for her costar.
"Honestly, we are all friends and I wish I saw more of Kim. She mentioned money and no one should vilify her for it. People made a decision that we had vilified her. No one bothered to say [to the rest of us], ‘Are you disappointed by not making the movie?’ Yes. ‘Do you respect and support her choice to not do it?’ Absolutely."
June 2008
When the first Sex and the City movie was released, former HBO CEO Chris Albrecht commented on the salary disputes, acknowledging that SJP earned more than her costars and implying that it had caused some tension.
"Sarah was becoming more and more famous, and her salary increased beyond what was contractually committed, which is normal for hit shows. The other actresses wanted to keep up."
November 2009
In an interview with Elle, Parker addressed the rumored feud yet again, denying it outright and reiterating her love for Cattrall.
"I don’t think anybody wants to believe that I love Kim. I adore her. I wouldn’t have done the [first Sex and the City] movie without her. Didn’t and wouldn’t."
January 2010
In January 2010, Cattrall echoed the sentiments Parker had expressed in her Elle interview.
“I think Sarah was right: People don’t want to believe that we get on," she told Daily Mail. "They have too much invested in the idea of two strong, successful women fighting with each other. It makes for juicy gossip and copy. The truth of us being friends and getting along and happily doing our jobs together is where near as newsworthy. I think Sarah is fantastic… She and I are sick of this. It’s exhausting talking about it, and a real bore. Next?”
May 2010
In an interview promoting Sex and the City 2, Sarah Jessica Parker addressed the feud yet again, this time acknowledging that there were times when people's feelings were hurt on set.
“When you’re on set, you’re working 90-hour weeks, you’re never home, you’re exhausted,” she said. “There are times when all of us have been sensitive, and sometimes feelings get hurt. But I don’t have any regrets about how I’ve treated people.”
June 2016
In 2016, fans were still clamoring for a third SATC movie, but Cattrall shot down the prospect during an interview with The Daily Record.
"I think the climate changed. To have four women talking about shopping trips and spending $400 on shoes when people are having trouble putting food on the table? It doesn’t mean we don’t need that but I think the pendulum swung in a different direction," she said, explaining why she thought the moment for another Sex and the City movie had passed. "Everyone is doing their own thing and if it was going to happen, it would have happened by now. It would be a challenge to do a third installment. It could be fun though. To say goodbye completely to Samantha would be pretty hard."
August 2016
A couple of months after Cattrall publicly dismissed the notion of a third SATC movie, SJP took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday.
"Sending love and the very best for a perfectly marvelous, joyous, healthy and adventure filled birthday year. Your ol’ pal, fellow mischief maker and 'sister,'" she wrote.
September 2016
A month later, feud rumors were still going strong—and SJP's birthday post had only fueled them.
"It was always so heartbreaking to me that there was this narrative about Kim and myself because it just didn’t reflect anything that happened on that set. They just didn’t do it to the Sopranos guys. It was so strange to me and upsetting," she told Time during an interview promoting her new HBO series, Divorce. "I posted something on Kim’s birthday and people were like 'Oh my God, I didn’t know you liked her!' What? We were all at liberty to walk away at any time! But nobody asked those questions of shows with men. Isn’t that interesting?"
Octoberb 2016
SJP's Divorce press tour brought lots of questions about her relationship with Cattrall. During an interview with Howard Stern, she addressed the rumors again, this time focusing on how they impacted her reputation.
"These were my sisters, these were people that I grew to love and admire…Was every day perfect? Were people always desperately, hopefully in love with each other? No, but this is a family of people who needed each other, relied upon each other, and loved each other. This sort of narrative, this ongoing catfight, it really used to upset. It was usually about bad behavior on the set. I take very seriously, my reputation. I work really hard and I treat people well. I have a work ethic that's very meaningful to me and it's based on the affection I feel for the people I get to work with. To suggest that I'm behaving poorly or not treating somebody well... It would drive me bananas."
September 28, 2017
The Daily Mail reported that Sex and the City 3 was cancelled as a direct result of demands made by Cattrall.
The next morning, Cattrall took to Twitter to deny the report.
"Woke 2 a @MailOnline storm!" she wrote. "The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016."
September 28, 2017
The day the Daily Mail's report ran, Parker attended the New York City Ballet Gala and spoke to Extra about the third Sex and the City film, confirming that it was off.
“It’s over… we’re not doing it," she said. "I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."
September 29, 2017
The next day, SATC costar Kristin Davis took to Instagram to officially say farewell to her character, Charlotte.
"It is true that we are not going to be able to make a 3rd film," she wrote. "I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters. It is deeply frustrating not to able to share that chapter (beautifully written by MPK) with all of you."
October 2017
In an interview on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, Cattrall said that she and the rest of the SATC cast were never friends, just colleagues. She also shot down rumors that she was a diva and called out SJP specifically for not being "nicer."
"And now, now at this very moment it’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of 'no' that I’m demanding or a diva ... I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous," she said. "This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer."
January 2018
During an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, SJP said she was "heartbroken" by Cattrall's declaration that they were never friends.
"I found it very upsetting because that’s not the way I recall our experience," she said.
February 4, 2018
Cattrall announced the death of her brother, Chris, on social media. According to Us Weekly, Sarah Jessica Parker commented on the post, writing, "Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx."
February 8, 2018
During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Parker discussed her decision to comment on Cattrall's post about her brother's death.
"If somebody in your life, whether you're in touch with them or not, [is] suffering for any reason, it's involuntary that you want to convey condolences or sadness or just let someone know you're thinking about them," she said.
During the interview, she also addressed the possibility of a third Sex and the City movie.
"We've not had that specific conversation, but I mean, I think everybody's inclined to consider it. In all sincerity, there has not been a real post-it not happening. There's really not been a substantive conversation," she said. "I think we all feel enormously lucky to have had the experience we had together -- Kim, Kristin, Cynthia and myself. That's been really meaningful to us. Whether we get to tell another chapter of that story, I don't know. We'll see.
February 10, 2018
Days after SJP's comment and subsequent interview, Cattrall took to Instagram to formally scorch the earth.
"My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona," she wrote in a scathing post.
