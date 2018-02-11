A Complete History of Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall’s 'Sex and the City' Feud

December 2004

During an interview on Friday Night with Jonathan Ross, Cattrall discussed the longstanding rumors that Sex and the City had ended because she lobbied for more money than HBO was willing to pay her.

"I felt after six years it was time for all of us to participate in the financial windfall of Sex and the City," she explained. "When they didn't seem keen on that I thought it was time to move on."

When asked if she would consider playing Samantha again, she left the door open, saying, "If the deal was right and the script was fabulous, absolutely I would."