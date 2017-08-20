Anna Kendrick Wore PJs to Her Book Launch, and She Looked Fire
Anna Kendrick launched the paperback version of her book, Scrappy Little Nobody, in New York on Saturday, and the outfit she wore to the book signing was incredible.
The Pitch Perfect star wore a Fleur du Mal pajama set, carried a Mrs. Thom Mini bag by Thom Browne, and completed the outfit with a pair of chic, green Paul Andrew heels. Her look was fire.
Kendrick joked on Twitter that she was glad to be launching the paperback, because "hardcovers are super heavy!"
Basically, if you ever need an excuse to wear your PJs out in public, then this is it.
From: Harper's Bazaar
