As you might guess, being a beauty fan doesn't come cheap. As a beauty-obsessed preteen, I remember fawning over the latest and greatest skincare, makeup, and haircare brands at Sephora only to be told "no" to new purchases by my mom. Now as an adult with my own budget, I understand where she was coming from. Beauty can get expensive and I don't take splurges lightly, so a purchase for me typically involves plenty of research. Of course, a really great sale helps my decision-making process too.

Being the frugal shopping editor I am, you won't catch me buying something without checking to see if it's on sale first, especially when it comes to luxury beauty. Good news is, Dermstore is coming through with a major sale on a ton of products I've had my eye on. From now through March 10, Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Sale is offering 20 percent off an exorbitant amount of skincare, haircare, and makeup from top brands in beauty.

To save you the time and energy of scrolling through over 5,000(!!!) products, I took the liberty of rounding up all of the products that are worth adding to your cart. I'm talking award-winning, most-talked-about, expert-vetted, top-rated finds here. From devices like LED light therapy masks and hair straighteners that typically cost a pretty penny, to cult-favorite skincare finds from Augustinus Bader, Dr. Dennis Gross, Sunday Riley, and more, this sale is not one to miss.

Skin Gym Wrinklit Heart Led Mask (Was $99) $79 at Dermstore If you've been wanting to get in on the LED face mask craze that's taken over the beauty world as of late, why not start with this affordable version? It comes with three modes to target different skin concerns: red for signs of aging, blue for acne, and orange for dull skin.

Augustinus Bader the Rich Cream (Was $300) $240 at Dermstore I'm sure you've heard about the magic that is Augustinus Bader's best-selling creams. The clinically backed formula is adored by celebs from Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Oh, Victoria Beckham, Hailey Bieber, and more. For those with dryer skin, this intensely moisturizing cream will bring it back to life with a formula backed by decades of research. While it's certainly an investment, now's the time to try it out while it's on rare sale.

Augustinus Bader the Cream (Was $300) $240 at Dermstore For those with normal to oily skin, Augustinus Bader's original formula is the one for you. While the Rich Cream leaves a rich, emollient feel on skin, the Cream contains ingredients suspended in water, making for a more lightweight feel. It's still just as moisturizing though, and has a science-backed formula full of fatty acids and antioxidants to revive dull and aging skin.

Pmd Personal Microderm Classic (Was $159) $127 at Dermstore For those who struggle with congested pores more than others, this microdermabrasion tool could be your saving grace. This little gadget gently vacuums all of the gunk from your pores and exfoliates your skin, leaving behind a smoother more refined skin texture.

Dphue Gloss (Was $38) $30 at Dermstore I tend to only make it to the salon for a fresh dye job about two to three times a year, so this hair gloss is a godsend for keeping my color fresh in between visits. In about 20 minutes, this easy-to-use gloss will leave a mirror-like shine and have your hair feeling silky smooth.

PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum (Was $125) $100 at Dermstore During the harsh winter months, an extra dose of hydration is never a bad idea. If your skin could use a little more TLC, this top-rated serum will give you a boost. It's packed with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides to leave skin looking and feeling plump and refreshed.

Eltamd Uv Clear Broad-Spectrum Spf 46 (Was $43) $34 at Dermstore I'll never stop sharing my love for this sunscreen. It has the creamiest, most lightweight texture that feels nearly invisible on the skin and never leaves a white cast. It's especially great for us oily-skin or acne-prone girlies thanks to its moisturizing and pore-refining formula.

Joanna Vargas Daily Serum (Was $85) $68 at Dermstore Licensed esthetician Joanna Vargas is known for the red-carpet glow she gives to her star clients (she's worked with Carey Mulligan, Hannah Waddingham, Rachel Brosnahan, and more). Thankfully, you can get those pro-level results at home through her skincare line. This detoxifying serum is a favorite among Vargas' younger celeb clients to keep skin clear and to provide lightweight hydration, plus reviewers say it feels refreshing on the skin.

Lancer Skincare the Method: Polish Normal-Combination Skin (Was $80) $64 at Dermstore Exfoliating is essential in any skincare regime to slough away dead skin cells and reveal brighter, glowier skin. For those who prefer physical exfoliants over chemical, this best-selling scrub will be right up your alley. It uses antioxidants and magnesium crystals to naturally exfoliate your skin, working to boost skin texture and tone.

Dermaflash Luxe+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning and Peach Fuzz Removal (Was $199) $159 at Dermstore Dermaplaning at home can be done safely and effectively thanks to devices like this. MC's Beauty Editor, Samantha Holender, calls this device the "gold star of dermaplaning devices" as it removes even the tiniest bits of build-up and hair in a gentle and efficient manner. This set also includes the brand's cleanser, to leave skin in optimal condition before treatments.

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment (Was $85) $68 at Dermstore Sunday Riley's Good Genes serum is a major favorite among beauty editors and celebs alike for a reason. Its star ingredient, lactic acid, gently exfoliates skin to improve signs of aging, while AHAs prevent clogged pores and licorice brightens dark spots and discoloration. Speaking from experience, you'll notice brighter, smoother skin in as little as one night.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Triple Correction Eye Serum (Was $71) Visit Site Crows' feet, droopy lids, and aging eyes don't stand a chance against this retinol eye cream. It's packed with two forms of retinol, plus bakuchiol and ferulic acid to transform the area around your eyes. One promising review even says, "This is one of the best eye serums I've ever used. It is like magic."

Gold Styler - 1" Flat Iron (Was $239) $191 at Dermstore In case you're still using the same straightener from your high school days, it's high time for a major upgrade. This is a professional-level hair tool complete with all of the features you would expect to find at a salon. Think: a 25-second heat time, a preset styling temperature of 365°F (to minimize hair damage), a 9-foot long cord, and universal voltage. You can even use this to create beachy waves or voluminous curls with its rounded edges.

Dermalogica Precleanse (Was $49) $39 at Dermstore As someone who wears makeup on a near-daily basis, double cleansing with an oil-based cleanser like this has been a game-changer for my skin. This best-selling cleanser melts away makeup (even pesky mascara), excess oil, sunscreen, and all of the other build-up on your skin like a champ. It gets bonus points for using hydrating ingredients like rice bran and vitamin E oils, too.

Sensica Sensilight Pro Cordless (Was $432) $346 at Dermstore Skip the countless sessions at your med spa and opt for your very own laser hair removal device to use from the comfort of your home. This device, which is FDA-cleared by the way, safely removes unwanted hair permanently using IPL technology. This one also comes with two different to tackle different body areas, as well as a built-in skin sensitivity meter to protect your skin as you treat it.

Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner 2ml - 3 Month Supply (Was $100) $80 at Dermstore Not all eyelash growth serums are made equal. If you've ever had a bad reaction to one, then you know what I mean. However, Revitalash's Eyelash Conditioner is a cult favorite for its blend of biotin, lipids, and tea tree oil. Not only will lashes grow long and fluttery, but they will grow stronger and healthier, meaning you won't experience as much breakage or fallout.

Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel (Was $153) $122 at Dermstore With schedules packed to the brim, who has the time to apply a chemical peel at home, let it sit for who knows how long, and rinse it off? I certainly don't, which is why I love the convenience of these daily peel pads. In less than five minutes a day, you'll be on your way to brighter, smoother, and more even skin. It's a simple two-step method and eliminates the mess of traditional peels.

Natura Bissé Diamond Cocoon Sheer Cream (Was $240) $192 at Dermstore With all of the hype of the "no-makeup" makeup look, it's no wonder why this cream has shot up in popularity. Equal parts moisturizer and skin tint, this cream uses hyaluronic and the brand's exclusive "AquaMagnet" formula to deeply hydrate and minimize signs of aging. It also has natural pigments that blend into any skin tone to leave a more even-toned look. For those days when foundation is too much effort, you'll be glad to have this cream on hand.

Isdin Isdinceutics K-Ox Eyes Dark Circles Minimizer Eye Contour Cream (Was $102) $84 at Dermstore As a winner of Marie Claire's 2023 Skin Awards, you can bet this eye cream means serious business. Unlike other eye creams on the market, this one tackles all kinds of concerns from dark circles and puffiness, to fine lines and wrinkles. It also has a cooling ceramic applicator that'll feel so refreshing, especially in the morning when eyes are at their puffiest.

Is Clinical Cleansing Complex (Was $48) $38 at Dermstore Yet another Marie Claire 2023 Skin Award winner, this is a fan-favorite face wash for acne. It especially works wonders on inflamed acne like pustules and cysts, using ingredients like chamomile and centella asiatica to calm the skin. It's a true multi-tasker too that gently exfoliates, unclogs pores, removes makeup, and prevents free radicals from damaging skin.