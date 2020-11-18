Dakota Johnson Debuts Long, Glossy, Inky Black Hair

A confession: We've been so distracted by all the honey/caramel/golden-blonde highlights taking over Hollywood, we kind of forgot how stunning a mane of jet-black hair can look. I know, I know. Bangs Season has also absorbed a lot of our hair focus recently, okay? Ariana Grande's curtained offering took us back to our school days, and Courteney Cox's new bangs were so Monica we felt like we'd gone back to the '90s. And let's not forget Taylor Swift's curly fringe, or Alicia Keys' blunt-bang transformation!

But when 50 Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson popped up on our radar with the darkest hair we've ever seen on her, consider our heads turned. She took to Instagram to announce her new role as the co-creative director of a sexual wellness brand called Maude, telling fans:

"Sexual wellness is a fundamental human right. Maude’s ethos is something I strongly support, and is symbiotic with my core beliefs surrounding sexual health. Furthermore, the caliber and aesthetic of these products is excellent and elevated, and I love them. I am truly delighted to come on board as Co Creative Director and an investor, hoping to weave sustainability and awareness/education based initiatives into the fabric of the company, while delivering beautiful and quality sexual wellness products, accessible to all humans."

Alongside the empowering caption was a photo of Johnson and the founder Maude posing together, and we couldn't help but notice—and fall head over heels in love with—her long, glossy, inky-black hair.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Are honey-blonde highlights out? Should pumpkin spice be reserved for lattes only? Dakota is definitely making a case for it...

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Cassie Powney Beauty Writer I’m Cosmo’s Beauty Writer, and before that I dabbled in a bit of soap acting.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io