Most of us are just getting started on building our fall fashion wardrobes and beauty routines. The holidays and (all of the shopping that comes with the season) don't cross our minds until at least September. However, Anthropologie is getting a jump on the festive spirit—the retailer just released its 2025 beauty advent calendar, and it's definitely worth scoring one right now.

There's something about unwrapping little presents for a long period of time that gets beauty fans pumped. Last year, when Anthropologie released its 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, it sold out within weeks—the fourth year in a row to do so. People were even reselling theirs on eBay at upwards of $225. With goodies valued at over $300, this year's calendar is sure to have the same reaction from shoppers.

Anthropologie The 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar $98 at Anthropologie (US)

For $98, you get 24(!) deluxe samples from editor-favorite skincare, makeup, haircare, and fragrance brands. Highlights include some of my favorite sunscreens of all time—Supergoop's Unseen Sunscreen and Vacation's Shimmer Oil—plus, MC's top-ranked clarifying shampoo from Living Proof. If you (or your giftee!) have been wanting to upgrade your body care routine, this advent calendar has got you covered, too. There's luxury body washes from Salt & Stone and L'Occitane, a deliciously creamy body lotion from Kopari, and a Truly after-shave serum.

Fragrance fans especially have a treat in store with Anthropologie's advent calendar. They can open purse-friendly samples of a cult-favorite Phlur perfume, Vanilla Skin, along with scents from Maison Louis Marie, Skylar, By Rosie Jane, Juliette Has A Gun, Tocca, and Pilcro, Anthropologie's in-house brand. Essentially, there's a fragrance to unwrap for every scent preference in this advent calendar.

With so many luxe products to try out, I can practically guarantee that any beauty lover will be overjoyed to receive Anthropologie's advent calendar. Its under-$100 price tag also makes it an affordable gift to treat yourself. No matter the recipient, however, one thing's certain—this gift will sell out fast, so don't wait before snagging one.

