December's Best New Beauty Products Close Out 2024 With a Bang

In what feels like the blink of an eye, we’ve made it through another year. With the craziness of the election, Olympics, pop girl summer, and the near-constant lookalike contests (Timmy, we love you), the last 12 months have been a doozy, so give yourself a pat on the back. Better yet, why not treat yourself to a luxury beauty gift in the form of one of December's best new beauty launches? This month’s slate of new skincare, haircare , and makeup products had team Marie Claire ending 2024 on a high note. Once you add one of these best new beauty products to your routine, I’m willing to bet you'll close out the year on a high note as well.

Personally, what got me through the finish line of 2024 was Tatcha’s brightening serum . The Meghan Markle-approved brand brightened my dark spots and singlehandedly changed my view on what a vitamin C serum can be (but more on that later). Then there were a couple of new perfumes that became favorites in my vast vanilla fragrance collection, as well as a few haircare discoveries that are now part of my everyday routine.

As a beauty-obsessed editor, uncovering December’s new launches was the best way to end the year—I’m sure my fellow editors who tested their fair share of products would say the same, too. To get the full rundown of every product Marie Claire editors tested and loved in December, keep scrolling.

Best New Beauty Products in December

Best New Perfume Overall The Maker Dream Eau De Parfum $42 at Sephora "I don’t think I could’ve had a better introduction to The Maker than the brand’s first foray into gourmands. What makes this scent a winner is that it’s not an overly sweet or hyper-realistic gourmand—instead, I find it more of a warm and cozy vanilla that sits close to the skin. There’s a cinnamon butter note that adds depth and sophistication to the vanilla, not spice. Overall, this is a luxurious, mature vanilla perfume through and through and one of the most impressive perfume releases of the year in my opinion—it’s no wonder why the full size is already sold out." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger's pick for December 2024's best new perfume overall. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best New Serum Tatcha Brightening & Firming Vitamin-C Serum With Ferulic Acid $89 at Sephora "My sensitive skin and vitamin C serums have not gotten along together in the past. Some have given me a terrible reaction while others have had no effect, but I’ve been using Tatcha’s for the last month or so and boy, what a difference it’s made in my skin. I had a massive breakout along my chin that I couldn’t help but to pick at, which inevitably led to a dark scar, but now you can hardly notice any discoloration at all. I’ve even started to noticed a few of my deeper forehead lines start to smooth out. It uses a 12-hour release vitamin C and ferulic acid for better absorption, and I’d say its formula is one of the best vitamin C serums I’ve tried so far and I’ve tried many." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Associate Commerce Editor Brooke Knappenberger wears Tatcha's Brightening & Firming Vitamin-C Serum With Ferulic Acid. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best New Hair Oil Amika Superfruit Star Lightweight Hair Styling Oil $32 at Sephora "Because my skincare and makeup routines have so many steps involved, I’m willing to take shortcuts with my haircare. This multi-tasking hair oil does just that and removes a step or two from my routine, which is why I’m currently obsessing over it. I use a few drops on damp hair as a heat protectant, then again on dry hair to smooth frizz. Just the couple of drops leaves my strands looking and feeling smooth and silky; plus it gets bonus points for its amazing citrusy smell." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Associate Commerce Editor Brooke Knappenberger wears Amika's Superfruit Star Lightweight Hair Styling Oil. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

More New Beauty Products in December

Best New Eye Cream Peter Thomas Roth Peptide Skinjection Fill + Fix Under Eye Cream $45 at Sephora "If you've ever tried PTR's de-puffing eye cream, you know the results are impossible to deny. I've watched a friend's puffiness disappear in front of the mirror. The brand's latest launch, Peptide SkinJection, is more in line with my personal concerns: fine lines and dark shadows. This silky, smooth texture instantly plumps up my under-eye contour, disguises shadows with a subtle tint, and creates the perfect base for concealer." — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor

Best New Shampoo Dae Desert Detox Clarifying Shampoo $26 at Sephora "My haircare routine has always involved a deep cleanse with a clarifying shampoo at least every other week. Then I got my hair colored and I’ve since stayed far away in fear of stripping my expensive dye job. After a fellow editor friend raved about how clean and light her hair felt using this shampoo, I caved—after trying it for myself, I’m happy to report my color stayed intact, my hair felt soft and refreshed, and my scalp was squeaky clean. It also smells so unbelievable, I’m tempted to use it more than the suggested every two to three washes." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Trendy Perfume YSL Black Opium Eau De Parfum Glitter $95 at Ulta "Black Opium, a Marie Claire Fragrance Award winner, is one of my go-to night-out perfumes, so naturally, I had to get my hands on the latest iteration. I’m so glad I did, too, because dare I say, I like this better than the original? It’s a sweeter, more playful take thanks to the trendy marshmallow note and it contrasts beautifully against Black Opium’s signature coffee accord. I find it the most intense in the line-up—this scent lasted on my skin for a solid eight hours. Admittedly, my OG Black Opium may have gotten bumped to the back of the shelf now that Glitter is in my collection." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Winter Moisturizer Glow Recipe Cloudberry Bright Refillable Cream Moisturizer $40 at Sephora "Glow Recipe has come through with a moisturizer to combat all of my winter skin woes. Not only does this buttery cream absorb quickly and provide a plumping effect without clogging my pores, but I’ve been loving the glow I’ve been waking up to in the morning since using it. It’s powered by (you guessed it) cloudberry, which is packed with vitamins C and E, so overtime my skin will only get brighter and glowier." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Dry Shampoo Briogeo Style + Treat Non-Aerosol & Talc-Free Dry Shampoo Powder Puff $28 at Sephora "My thin, flat hair gets oily within hours of washing so I can never get enough of dry shampoo. I’ve tried aerosol and aerosol bottle and I’m always left with a sticky residue, which is annoying, but not a deal breaker. Briogeo solved that issue for brunettes with this handy little dry shampoo puff. I can use it to apply the powder directly to the oily spots, and because it’s tinted, I don’t have to spend minutes rubbing it in. I appreciate its talc-free formula and travel-friendly size, too." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Tinted Moisturizer Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Dewy SPF 30 $50 at Laura Mercier "I’m sure you’re already familiar with Laura Mercier’s line of cult-favorite tinted moisturizers. Well, the brand’s Natural Dewy version just got relaunched with a new and improved formula and its better than ever. As a notorious foundation hater, this is everything I want in a complexion product. It has a weightless feel with a light, buildable coverage so I can get that 'your skin but better' look. The fact that it hydrates, provides sun protection, and improves skin tone, texture, and fine lines over time are all huge bonuses in my book." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Lightweight Moisturizer Cocokind Electrolyte Water Cream $20 at Ulta "For anyone with acne-prone or combo skin, this is a game-changing moisturizer. Using a blend of electrolytes to balance skin’s natural moisturizing factors, this lightweight gel works to plump and soften your skin. You can actually feel it quickly absorbing into your skin and almost instantly it goes to work at reducing irritation and redness. Personally, I’ve been using this moisturizer as my daytime moisturizer before makeup and but I also think it would work like a charm on oily skin types." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Body Wash Sol de Janeiro Delícia Drench™ Moisturizing Shower Oil for Dry Skin $26 at Sephora "For some unknown reason, I’m incredibly lazy when it comes to taking care of the skin on my body, so I’ll take any shortcut I can get. This shower oil provides much-needed hydration while also cleansing, so I feel like I get get away without using body lotion. A little goes a long way, too—you just have to emulsify it a bit in your hands before applying, then it lathers up really nicely. Its sweet woody scent is heavenly, I only wish it lasted all day long." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Eyeshadow Glossier Shadow Stick $22 at Glossier "Glossier's latest It Girl product is set to be the brand's new eyeshadow stick. They're made with ease-of-use in mind—just swipe your favorite shade across your lid and blend with your finger or a brush for a one-and-done look. You won't have to worry about any tugging or skipping, either. Instead, this creamy crayon glides effortlessly thanks to moisturizing vitamin E. The only problem is that these sticks are limited edition, so pick up the color that speaks to you while you can." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

NARS Afterglow Sheer Hydrating Lip Oil $28 at Sephora "I'm never without a lip color when I leave the apartment—my lips are deathly pale when left to their own devices—but the winter also makes it difficult to keep my pout adequately hydrated. A lip oil is a stellar option in this case, and the newest launch from NARS is quickly becoming my new go-to. It's not sticky on the lips, but rather exceptionally comfortable and soothing. The formula also lasts for much longer than I ever expect out of a lip oil. The 500 Faraway shade is the perfect moody burnt tea color with just a hint of rosy undertones." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director