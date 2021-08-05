Yes, going to the salon every three to six months for a keratin treatment may cut your styling time in half, and will certainly leave you with smooth, shiny, and manageable strands. But it's a very time-consuming and expensive hair treatment: A one-time service can cost up to $300 or more, and you're looking to spend anywhere from two to six hours sitting in a salon chair, depending on the thickness and length of your hair. Nevermind the fact that we are also in a pandemic, and salon trips —especially lengthy ones—aren't a well-advised option for everyone.

Can I do a keratin treatment at home?

Enter the DIY alternative: an at-home keratin treatment, which has the smoothing properties of a professional treatment minus the harsh chemicals often found in salon keratin services, such as formaldehyde. And as the appetite for efficacious at-home treatments grows, so too does the technology rise to meet that challenge. Which is all to say that even five years ago, at-home keratin treatments weren't common (or that great). And quite simply: Now they are.

How is a keratin treatment at home different?

It's important to note that an at-home keratin treatment will not last as long as an in-salon treatment, but it will get the job done without putting a strain on your wallet. Always follow instructions to the letter, and apply products in a well-ventilated area. Now you can finally get back to the finer things in life instead of wrestling with your hair every morning. Ahead, we've rounded up the best and easiest at-home keratin treatments to give you salon-worthy hair for a fraction of the cost.