Benefit Is Taking Up to 40 Percent Off Its Popular Cosmetics
Attention beauty enthusiasts: Benefit Cosmetics is hosting a virtual Palette Party, where you can save up to 40 percent off on eyeshadow palettes, brow tools, and so much more, plus earn free shipping with code: SUMMERSHIP. I know what you're thinking—it's been a minute since you've worn makeup. While I can't back it up with science just yet, I'm pretty convinced there's a correlation between putting on mascara and feeling like you can get sh*t done. And, let's be honest, we could all use that energy right about now. Benefit's Palette Party sale ends in two days, so make sure to add these top picks to your cart, stat.
$60
$36
Packed with a highlighter, several blush shades, and Benefit's beloved Hoola bronze, you're just a few swipes away from faking that summer glow.
$24
$14.40
Thanks to Benefit's shadow palette, you can easily perfect that smokey eye.
$32
$20
Behind every great makeup look is a durable primer. Benefit's Stay Fresh primer will keep your foundation in place for up to 15 hours.
$20
$12
Need a statement lip before your next Zoom call? Try Benefit's They're Real! lipstick. This option is a lipstick and a liner, so you can master a full pout in one easy step.
$24
$12
Anyone who wants to improve their brow game will find a lot to love about Benefit's enhancer. This option is available in seven (!) shades.
$24
$17
If you want to keep your eyebrows au naturale, this powder will give the appearance of a full, fresh set.
$26
$19.50
Consider Benefit's Dandelion Shy Beam Liquid Highlighter a must-have for your "no-makeup" makeup look. Not only does this liquid offer a fresh, dewy glow, but it also has a great scent. Makeup that appeals to all the senses? We can certainly get down with that.
$22
$15
If you want your colleagues to think you put some effort into getting ready each morning, add a layer of Benefit's brightening concealer to your face. See ya later, dark circles.
$18
$9
Want to add a little something to your beauty routine without putting on a full face of makeup? Try Benefit's Punch Pop! liquid lipstick. Not only does this formula boast a smooth, non-sticky finish, but it's also buildable so you can layer a few coats for the right shade.
$15
$11
Spend time experimenting with your look with Benefit's false lashes. They'll help build fullness and volume.
