Benefit Is Taking Up to 40 Percent Off Its Popular Cosmetics

By Kelsey Mulvey
benefit sale
Design By Morgan McMullen

Attention beauty enthusiasts: Benefit Cosmetics is hosting a virtual Palette Party, where you can save up to 40 percent off on eyeshadow palettes, brow tools, and so much more, plus earn free shipping with code: SUMMERSHIP. I know what you're thinking—it's been a minute since you've worn makeup. While I can't back it up with science just yet, I'm pretty convinced there's a correlation between putting on mascara and feeling like you can get sh*t done. And, let's be honest, we could all use that energy right about now. Benefit's Palette Party sale ends in two days, so make sure to add these top picks to your cart, stat.

1 Cheekleaders Pink Squad Cheek Palette
Benefit
Benefit Cosmetics
SHOP IT

$60
$36

Packed with a highlighter, several blush shades, and Benefit's beloved Hoola bronze, you're just a few swipes away from faking that summer glow.

2 Smoky Eyeshadow Palette
Benefit
Benefit Cosmetics
SHOP IT

$24
$14.40 

Thanks to Benefit's shadow palette, you can easily perfect that smokey eye. 

3 15-Hour Primer
Benefit
Benefit Cosmetics
SHOP IT

$32
$20

Behind every great makeup look is a durable primer. Benefit's Stay Fresh primer will keep your foundation in place for up to 15 hours. 

4 They're Real! Double The Lip
Benefit
Benefit Cosmetics
SHOP IT

$20
$12

Need a statement lip before your next Zoom call? Try Benefit's They're Real! lipstick. This option is a lipstick and a liner, so you can master a full pout in one easy step. 

5 Eyebrow Enhancer
Benefit Cosmetics
SHOP IT

$24
$12

Anyone who wants to improve their brow game will find a lot to love about Benefit's enhancer. This option is available in seven (!) shades. 

6 Foolproof Brow Powder
Benefit
Benefit Cosmetics
SHOP IT

$24
$17

If you want to keep your eyebrows au naturale, this powder will give the appearance of a full, fresh set.

7 Dandelion Shy Beam Liquid Highlighter
Benefit
Benefit Cosmetics
SHOP IT

$26
$19.50

Consider Benefit's Dandelion Shy Beam Liquid Highlighter a must-have for your "no-makeup" makeup look. Not only does this liquid offer a fresh, dewy glow, but it also has a great scent. Makeup that appeals to all the senses? We can certainly get down with that.

8 Boi-ing Brightening Concealer
Benefit
Benefit Cosmetics
SHOP IT

$22
$15

If you want your colleagues to think you put some effort into getting ready each morning, add a layer of Benefit's brightening concealer to your face. See ya later, dark circles.

9 Punch Pop!
Benefit
Benefit Cosmetics
SHOP IT

$18
$9

Want to add a little something to your beauty routine without putting on a full face of makeup? Try Benefit's Punch Pop! liquid lipstick. Not only does this formula boast a smooth, non-sticky finish, but it's also buildable so you can layer a few coats for the right shade. 

10 Going Solo Lashes
Benefit
Benefit Cosmetics
SHOP IT

$15
$11

Spend time experimenting with your look with Benefit's false lashes. They'll help build fullness and volume.  

