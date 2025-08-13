Certain hairstyles are just fit for a supermodel, so it’s no surprise that Bella Hadid is the latest to try out a claw clip updo. On August 12, the model and entrepreneur posted a campaign image promoting her latest fragrance from her beauty brand Orebella. While the notes sound like a gourmand dream (pink sugar, lychee, and raspberry? Yes, please), it was Hadid herself who caught my eye, especially her stunning hairstyle.

A mix of a Pamela Anderson updo and a classic claw clip style, Hadid’s look was the epitome of model-off-duty. Her blonde strands, revealed just a few short months ago, were pulled away from her face and twisted vertically before being secured with what appears to be a gold claw clip. Similar to Pamela Anderson’s version of the style, Hadid used a deep side part to highlight her face-framing layers, creating the illusion of bangs. The model paired this style with an adorable white lace mini dress and matching shorts, set against a picturesque backdrop.

Hadid has never been one to shy away from a great hair transformation, and if you’ve been following her on social media, you probably know this is just the latest in a long line of hairstyles over the past few months alone. She’s been spotted in the oversized hair accessory trend, popularized by street style looks coming out of Copenhagen Fashion Week. She’s tried her hand at the wet hair trend while on set in Paris back in April. She has even been seen with the ultimate classic: a bouncy, voluminous blowout while running errands.

Hadid likely has a glam team who creates these styles for her, but if you’re a one-woman show, you can still DIY this look at home. Keep reading for the products that will make your Hadid-inspired hairstyle a breeze.

