Gabrielle Union's Three-Braid Ponytail Is the Ideal Vacation Hairstyle to Take With You Into Fall
You can't beat a braid.
September may be fast approaching, but let Gabrielle Union's latest Instagram photo dump be a reminder that summer's not over until she says it's over. The actress and beauty founder took to the platform earlier this week to share a series of photos from a luxurious boat day with friends and family, and aside from being reminded that I'm also in desperate need of a day in the sun, I couldn't get over her perfect vacation hairstyle.
In the pics, Union is seen wearing her hair pulled back into a slick ponytail, but the ponytail itself is split up into three braids that hang just above her shoulders. By the looks of it, she curled the ends of the braids in order to keep them from coming undone. For years, my idea of a vacation-worthy hairstyle included time-consuming protective styles like box braids and cornrows, but Union's hair is a perfect example of how vacation hair can be protective while still being easy to pull together quickly at home.
To add to the cool girl energy of the look, Union wore a white bikini top with white linen pants and Prada sunglasses.
Between styles like box braids, goddess braids, straight-backs, and fishtails, no hairstyle is more perfect for summer than a braid. Each style is convenient when it comes to keeping everyday manipulation at a low and cutting time off of your morning routine. The great thing about Union's hairstyle is that it looks easy enough to recreate at home.
To get the look, read ahead and shop some beauty essentials.
For an extra-strength hold, mousse is also an option. This one has a foam-to-water formula that practically melts onto the hair before drying down to give you a sleek, humidity-proof look.
