Pamela Anderson's Redhead Era Is Officially Over—and Her Signature Blonde Hair Is Back
New year, new hair color.
Pamela Anderson is going back to her roots with a surprise return to her signature bombshell blonde hair color. If you can recall, the Naked Gun actress debuted a copper red hair color back in September during Paris Fashion Week, attributing the big change to her role in the upcoming film adaptation of the book, Love Is Not the Answer. Judging by her latest appearance at the Golden Globe Awards, it's safe to say that Anderson's project has officially wrapped filming, because she showed up on the red carpet with her hair back in its signature platinum blonde hue.
Anderson hit the red carpet on Jan. 11 wearing a white, long-sleeve blouse from Ferragamo along with a white maxi skirt and black, open-toe stilettos. As always, she wore no makeup and had her hair styled in a twisted French updo courtesy of celebrity hairstylist, John Nollet.
"My inspiration came from the golden age of movies, ones that make me dream of a glamorous Hollywood—Fellini, Hitchcock, etc. It’s always about how to make hair shine with a beautiful, healthy texture," Nollet said of Anderson's look in a statement. "For Pamela, I wanted to create an effortless French twist—a chignon for an iconic woman who inspires me."
Nollet also opened up about the products he used to style and set the bun in place. According to him, he used the Biolage Thermal Setting Spray to help get a super-sleek finish for the updo before using the brand's Freeze Fix Hairspray to set the style in place and banish frizz.
As to be expected, updos and ponytails were all over the Golden Globes red carpet last night. Specifically, messy updos with wispy pieces and tendrils seemed to rule the night. Song Sung Blue star, Kate Hudson, hit the carpet wearing a sleek, low bun and a nude manicure, while The Hunting Wives's Brittany Snow kept things casual with a low ponytail with loose pieces in the front.
An updo, whether it's sleek or messy, is one style you can never go wrong with on a red carpet or a low-key event, since they're always elegant and can go with pretty much anything. To recreate Pamela Anderson's French twist at home, read ahead to shop some essentials.
Apply a generous amount of this soft cream before blow drying to start out with a sleek, no-frizz finish.
This is the exact hairspray Nollet used to secure Anderson's French twist in place. It's a lightweight, humidity-resistant spray that'll lock any style in place without being too harsh on the hair.
