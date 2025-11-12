Elle Fanning’s Lob Is About to Be Winter's Hottest It-Girl Hairstyle

Elle Fanning and a lob hairstyle is a combination I'm always happy to see. On November 11, the actress was pictured in New York City ahead of an appearance on Good Morning America to promote her two films, Predator: Badlands and Sentimental Value. She was smartly dressed in an all-white suit, which she paired with white heels and a black handbag. My eyes, however, were drawn to her hairstyle, which felt like the perfect complement for the look. ​

Fanning’s hair was kept in her signature shade: a buttery, warm blonde. While she’s often been seen in waves or loose curls, the actress’s hair was straightened for this appearance, and the ends were flipped to add a little bit of drama to the look. Oversized sunglasses blocked out a good portion of her face, allowing the hairstyle and her gorgeous peachy-pink lip color to be the focal points of the look. A simple almond-shaped French manicure added the finishing touch to the entire ensemble.

Elle Fanning is seen outside "Good Morning America" on November 11, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lob hairstyles have been having a moment recently, as many people grow out their hair in a post-bob world. Recently, MC’s own fashion editor, Lauren Tappan, chronicled her lob haircut transformation, her self-described “first ever” big chop. (I see her in the office every day, and I can personally attest to the fact that her new look is breathtaking). On the Hollywood front, everyone’s favorite Love Islander, Olandria Carthen, was recently seen in a lob while attending an event in New York City, and even Kristen Chenoweth has gotten in on the fun.

​In short, there is a plethora of lob haircut inspiration for you to choose from. In terms of styling, I know a few products that will keep your new haircut in tip-top shape, so keep reading for the ones that I recommend.