Elle Fanning’s Lob Is About to Be Winter's Hottest It-Girl Hairstyle
The flip makes it so much more fun.
Elle Fanning and a lob hairstyle is a combination I'm always happy to see. On November 11, the actress was pictured in New York City ahead of an appearance on Good Morning America to promote her two films, Predator: Badlands and Sentimental Value. She was smartly dressed in an all-white suit, which she paired with white heels and a black handbag. My eyes, however, were drawn to her hairstyle, which felt like the perfect complement for the look.
Fanning’s hair was kept in her signature shade: a buttery, warm blonde. While she’s often been seen in waves or loose curls, the actress’s hair was straightened for this appearance, and the ends were flipped to add a little bit of drama to the look. Oversized sunglasses blocked out a good portion of her face, allowing the hairstyle and her gorgeous peachy-pink lip color to be the focal points of the look. A simple almond-shaped French manicure added the finishing touch to the entire ensemble.
Lob hairstyles have been having a moment recently, as many people grow out their hair in a post-bob world. Recently, MC’s own fashion editor, Lauren Tappan, chronicled her lob haircut transformation, her self-described “first ever” big chop. (I see her in the office every day, and I can personally attest to the fact that her new look is breathtaking). On the Hollywood front, everyone’s favorite Love Islander, Olandria Carthen, was recently seen in a lob while attending an event in New York City, and even Kristen Chenoweth has gotten in on the fun.
In short, there is a plethora of lob haircut inspiration for you to choose from. In terms of styling, I know a few products that will keep your new haircut in tip-top shape, so keep reading for the ones that I recommend.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.