Kristin Chenoweth is pretty fearless when it comes to a 2025 winter haircut. Just look at her new lob and blunt bangs.

The actor is currently starring in a new Broadway musical, The Queen of Versailles, which just debuted on Nov. 9. For the show, Chenoweth wears her hair in what's become her signature style—a middle part with soft curls that flow down her back—but for the opening night afterparty, the Wicked alum decided to majorly switch things up with a choppy, shoulder-length lob haircut. The rest of her glam for the night was also noteworthy, as she lengthened her lashes with dark mascara and applied a peachy lipstick shade.

Kristin Chenoweth wears bangs to the afterparty for "The Queen of Versailles" in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bangs come in a variety of styles and lengths, and while curtain bangs seem like they've been the preferred style of most celebrities over the last few years, blunt bangs have also been having a major moment over the last few months. Kris Jenner, for example, attended the London premiere of All's Fair last month wearing a micro bob and blunt bangs, while Kristen Stewart also recently popped out with a new, dark hair color and a brand new set of bangs.

Bangs (specifically, baby bangs) are also on the list of haircuts that experts are expecting to be incredibly popular this winter. If you're thinking of taking the plunge this season and getting bangs, read ahead for everything you'll need to have on hand to help with styling.