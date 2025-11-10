Kristin Chenoweth's Blunt Bangs Are the Ultimate Compliment to Her New Lob
I've never been this influenced to get a winter chop.
Kristin Chenoweth is pretty fearless when it comes to a 2025 winter haircut. Just look at her new lob and blunt bangs.
The actor is currently starring in a new Broadway musical, The Queen of Versailles, which just debuted on Nov. 9. For the show, Chenoweth wears her hair in what's become her signature style—a middle part with soft curls that flow down her back—but for the opening night afterparty, the Wicked alum decided to majorly switch things up with a choppy, shoulder-length lob haircut. The rest of her glam for the night was also noteworthy, as she lengthened her lashes with dark mascara and applied a peachy lipstick shade.
Bangs come in a variety of styles and lengths, and while curtain bangs seem like they've been the preferred style of most celebrities over the last few years, blunt bangs have also been having a major moment over the last few months. Kris Jenner, for example, attended the London premiere of All's Fair last month wearing a micro bob and blunt bangs, while Kristen Stewart also recently popped out with a new, dark hair color and a brand new set of bangs.
Bangs (specifically, baby bangs) are also on the list of haircuts that experts are expecting to be incredibly popular this winter. If you're thinking of taking the plunge this season and getting bangs, read ahead for everything you'll need to have on hand to help with styling.
To give your bangs a bone straight, blunt look, grab a flat iron that'll get your hair extra sleek.
Most flat irons have pretty extreme heat settings, so to avoid permanent damage to your strands, go in with some heat protectant beforehand.
This travel-friendly tool will help you get rid of frizz and flyaways on the go.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.