Emma Stone Is Officially In Her Bob Era

Emma Stone has undergone quite the hair transformation over the last year. She debuted a surprise pixie cut on the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes, and in the months that followed, we've watched her effortlessly avoid the awkward grow-out phase, transitioning from a cropped haircut to a whimsical bixie cut to the full-on, chin-length bob she has now.

The actor has spent the bulk of the last year promoting Bugonia, the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed sci-fi/comedy she's starring in, and on Jan. 7, she attended a special screening of the film in Los Angeles. For the event, she dressed casually, wearing an oversized black blazer with blue barrel jeans and black loafers, and her hair, which has officially reached bob length, was slightly tousled and styled with a middle part and a slight flip at the ends.

Emma Stone attends a special screening of "Bugonia" in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stone revealed last year that she shaved her head while filming Bugonia in 2024. (In the movie, she plays a famous CEO who's kidnapped by two conspiracy theorists who believe she's an alien and end up shaving off her hair to prevent her from using it as a communication device.) Back in November, the film's hair and makeup team told People that, in order to maintain continuity, Stone's head had to be shaved every three days. By the time filming had wrapped, Stone kept her buzzcut a secret by wearing long wigs at the events she attended until her hair had grown out to pixie length.

Growing out a short haircut can feel awkward and frustrating at times, but Stone is proof that this doesn't always have to be the case. Whether you're considering getting a pixie cut similar to Stone's or if you've already gone short and need a bit of styling help, read ahead for some products that should come in handy.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors