55 Lobs, aka Long Bobs, to Add To Your Haircut Mood Board
A tribute to the cut that works on everyone.
By Chloe Metzger , Chelsea Hall published
Laura Harrier's Lob With Loose Textured CurlsImage 1 of 55
Laura Harrier's Lob With Loose Textured CurlsImage 1 of 55
Reese Witherspoon's Side-Swept Blonde LobImage 2 of 55
Natalie Portman's Wispy Waved LobImage 3 of 55
Jessica Chastain's Ginger LobImage 4 of 55
Olivia Culpo's Layered Shoulder-Length LobImage 5 of 55
Olivia Palermo's Blonde Lob With Dark RootsImage 6 of 55
Charlize Theron's Beach Wave LobImage 7 of 55
Mila Kunis's Brunette Lob With Caramel-Colored EndsImage 8 of 55
Regina King's Curled Lob With a Side-SwoopImage 9 of 55
Zendaya's Honey Blonde Lob With Fringe BangsImage 10 of 55
Sandra Bullock's Messy Waved Lob With Caramel HighlightsImage 11 of 55
Courtney Cox's Bed Head Lob With Soft BendsImage 12 of 55
Justine Skye's Violet-Streaked Shoulder-Length LobImage 13 of 55
Emrata's Chocolate-Spiked Lob With a Center PartImage 14 of 55
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton's Voluminously Curled Lob
Kelly Rowland's Bumped-Under LobImage 16 of 55
J.Lo's Tousled Lob With Golden Blonde HighlightsImage 17 of 55
Hailey Bieber's Loose Wave LobImage 18 of 55
Serayah McNeill's Shoulder-Skimming Ombré LobImage 19 of 55
Emilia Clarke's Voluminous Retro LobImage 20 of 55
Ashley Graham's Perfectly Wavy, Shiny LobImage 21 of 55
Solange's Blunt Lob With Brushed-Out CurlsImage 22 of 55
Lili Reinhart's Long Lob With Brushed-Through WavesImage 23 of 55
Jenna Dewan's Scrunched and Tousled LobImage 24 of 55
Ellie Kemper's Choppy Lob With Softly Wavy EndsImage 25 of 55
Gabrielle Union's Side-Swept LobImage 26 of 55
Margot Robbie's Buttery Angled LobImage 27 of 55
Natalia Dyer's Textured Lob With Deep-Parted WavesImage 28 of 55
Rachel Brosnahan's Gently Wavy LobImage 29 of 55
Sevyn Streeter's Shiny, Graduated LobImage 30 of 55
Emma Stone's Creamy Blonde LobImage 31 of 55
Viola Davis' Super-Shiny LobImage 32 of 55
Kendall Jenner's Brushed-Out WavesImage 33 of 55
Jennifer Lawrence's Icy-Blonde LobImage 34 of 55
Yara Shahidi's Geometric Curly LobImage 35 of 55
Ciara's Caramel-Highlighted LobImage 36 of 55
Lily James' Finger-Combed LobImage 37 of 55
Tao Okamoto's Sleek, Angular LobImage 38 of 55
Cara Delevingne's White-Blonde LobImage 39 of 55
Jessica Alba's Cheek-Skimming LobImage 40 of 55
Keira Knightley's Sharply Angled LobImage 41 of 55
Rihanna's Center-Parted LobImage 42 of 55
Ashley Tisdale's Cropped, Blown-Out LobImage 43 of 55
Cate Blanchett's Loosely Curled LobImage 44 of 55
Dakota Johnson's Subtly Balayaged LobImage 45 of 55
Jourdan Dunn's Wavy Lob With Face-Framing LayersImage 46 of 55
Rosamund Pike's Sleek, Flat-Ironed LobImage 47 of 55
Rose Byrne's Blunt Lob With Voluminous CurlsImage 48 of 55
Kate Bosworth's Lob With Round-Brushed EndsImage 49 of 55
Jada Pinkett-Smith's Finger-Waved CurlsImage 50 of 55
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Sextured LobImage 51 of 55
Beyoncé's Tightly Curled and Ombréd LobImage 52 of 55
January Jones' Hand-Tossed LobImage 53 of 55
Rita Ora's Cotton-Candy LobImage 54 of 55
Kerry Washington's Rough-Dried LobImage 55 of 55
We know you’re still thinking about that short hairstyle you’ve had on your mind for months now. The perfect middle ground: a lob, also known as a long bob. Lobs are the one haircut that somehow flatter virtually all hair types and face shapes (they're basically the jeans from Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, but for hair). Proof: Each of the celebrities in the following gallery have vastly different face shapes, hair lengths, and textures, and yet each of their long bobs—ahem, lobs—look positively gorgeous.
Whether you want to incorporate layers or try a spring hair color, the versatility and effortless structure of a long bob is perfect for the coming months. Bonus: Your hair won’t suffer through that awkward grow-out period. It’s all about embracing imperfect textures anyway to let your individuality shine through your style. Plus, there’s nothing a bit of texturizing spray can’t do to save a sad lob if it gets to that point.
Which all means you really, truly can't go wrong taking a chance and chopping off some hair this season. That Instagram saved collection you’ve been adding to is collecting dust, and so is your stylists’s chair. Need more convincing? Let these photos speak for themselves.
