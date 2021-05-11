55 Lobs, aka Long Bobs, to Add To Your Haircut Mood Board

A tribute to the cut that works on everyone.

lob long bob
lob long bob
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chloe Metzger

By , published

Laura Harrier's Lob With Loose Textured Curls

Image 1 of 55

2019 instyle awards arrivals

(Image credit: Steve Granitz)


Laura Harrier's Lob With Loose Textured Curls

Image 1 of 55

2019 instyle awards arrivals

(Image credit: Steve Granitz)


We know you’re still thinking about that short hairstyle you’ve had on your mind for months now. The perfect middle ground: a lob, also known as a long bob. Lobs are the one haircut that somehow flatter virtually all hair types and face shapes (they're basically the jeans from Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, but for hair). Proof: Each of the celebrities in the following gallery have vastly different face shapes, hair lengths, and textures, and yet each of their long bobs—ahem, lobs—look positively gorgeous.

Whether you want to incorporate layers or try a spring hair color, the versatility and effortless structure of a long bob is perfect for the coming months. Bonus: Your hair won’t suffer through that awkward grow-out period. It’s all about embracing imperfect textures anyway to let your individuality shine through your style. Plus, there’s nothing a bit of texturizing spray can’t do to save a sad lob if it gets to that point.

Which all means you really, truly can't go wrong taking a chance and chopping off some hair this season. That Instagram saved collection you’ve been adding to is collecting dust, and so is your stylists’s chair. Need more convincing? Let these photos speak for themselves.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.