Laura Harrier's Lob With Loose Textured Curls Image 1 of 55 (Image credit: Steve Granitz)

Laura Harrier's Lob With Loose Textured Curls Image 1 of 55 (Image credit: Steve Granitz)

Reese Witherspoon's Side-Swept Blonde Lob Image 2 of 55 (Image credit: Frazer Harrison)

Natalie Portman's Wispy Waved Lob Image 3 of 55 (Image credit: Tibrina Hobson)

Jessica Chastain's Ginger Lob Image 4 of 55 (Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer)

Olivia Culpo's Layered Shoulder-Length Lob Image 5 of 55 (Image credit: Paul Archuleta)

Olivia Palermo's Blonde Lob With Dark Roots Image 6 of 55 (Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain)

Charlize Theron's Beach Wave Lob Image 7 of 55 (Image credit: Steve Granitz)

Mila Kunis's Brunette Lob With Caramel-Colored Ends Image 8 of 55 (Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris) Regina King's Curled Lob With a Side-Swoop Image 9 of 55 (Image credit: George Pimentel) Zendaya's Honey Blonde Lob With Fringe Bangs Image 10 of 55 (Image credit: Desiree Navarro) Sandra Bullock's Messy Waved Lob With Caramel Highlights Image 11 of 55 (Image credit: Michael Kovac) Courtney Cox's Bed Head Lob With Soft Bends Image 12 of 55 (Image credit: Jon Kopaloff) Justine Skye's Violet-Streaked Shoulder-Length Lob Image 13 of 55 (Image credit: Michael Stewart) Emrata's Chocolate-Spiked Lob With a Center Part Image 14 of 55 (Image credit: Taylor Hill) Image 15 of 55 (Image credit: Paul Archuleta) Adrienne Bailon-Houghton's Voluminously Curled Lob Kelly Rowland's Bumped-Under Lob Image 16 of 55 (Image credit: Bravo) J.Lo's Tousled Lob With Golden Blonde Highlights Image 17 of 55 (Image credit: Frazer Harrison) Hailey Bieber's Loose Wave Lob Image 18 of 55 (Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain) Serayah McNeill's Shoulder-Skimming Ombré Lob Image 19 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Emilia Clarke's Voluminous Retro Lob Image 20 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Ashley Graham's Perfectly Wavy, Shiny Lob Image 21 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Solange's Blunt Lob With Brushed-Out Curls Image 22 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Lili Reinhart's Long Lob With Brushed-Through Waves Image 23 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Jenna Dewan's Scrunched and Tousled Lob Image 24 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Ellie Kemper's Choppy Lob With Softly Wavy Ends Image 25 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Gabrielle Union's Side-Swept Lob Image 26 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Margot Robbie's Buttery Angled Lob Image 27 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Natalia Dyer's Textured Lob With Deep-Parted Waves Image 28 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Rachel Brosnahan's Gently Wavy Lob Image 29 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Sevyn Streeter's Shiny, Graduated Lob Image 30 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Emma Stone's Creamy Blonde Lob Image 31 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Viola Davis' Super-Shiny Lob Image 32 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Kendall Jenner's Brushed-Out Waves Image 33 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Jennifer Lawrence's Icy-Blonde Lob Image 34 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Yara Shahidi's Geometric Curly Lob Image 35 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Ciara's Caramel-Highlighted Lob Image 36 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Lily James' Finger-Combed Lob Image 37 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Tao Okamoto's Sleek, Angular Lob Image 38 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Cara Delevingne's White-Blonde Lob Image 39 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Jessica Alba's Cheek-Skimming Lob Image 40 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Keira Knightley's Sharply Angled Lob Image 41 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Rihanna's Center-Parted Lob Image 42 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Ashley Tisdale's Cropped, Blown-Out Lob Image 43 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Cate Blanchett's Loosely Curled Lob Image 44 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Dakota Johnson's Subtly Balayaged Lob Image 45 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Jourdan Dunn's Wavy Lob With Face-Framing Layers Image 46 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Rosamund Pike's Sleek, Flat-Ironed Lob Image 47 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Rose Byrne's Blunt Lob With Voluminous Curls Image 48 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Kate Bosworth's Lob With Round-Brushed Ends Image 49 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Jada Pinkett-Smith's Finger-Waved Curls Image 50 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Sextured Lob Image 51 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Beyoncé's Tightly Curled and Ombréd Lob Image 52 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) January Jones' Hand-Tossed Lob Image 53 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Rita Ora's Cotton-Candy Lob Image 54 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images) Kerry Washington's Rough-Dried Lob Image 55 of 55 (Image credit: Getty Images)

We know you’re still thinking about that short hairstyle you’ve had on your mind for months now. The perfect middle ground: a lob, also known as a long bob. Lobs are the one haircut that somehow flatter virtually all hair types and face shapes (they're basically the jeans from Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, but for hair). Proof: Each of the celebrities in the following gallery have vastly different face shapes, hair lengths, and textures, and yet each of their long bobs—ahem, lobs—look positively gorgeous.

Whether you want to incorporate layers or try a spring hair color, the versatility and effortless structure of a long bob is perfect for the coming months. Bonus: Your hair won’t suffer through that awkward grow-out period. It’s all about embracing imperfect textures anyway to let your individuality shine through your style. Plus, there’s nothing a bit of texturizing spray can’t do to save a sad lob if it gets to that point.

Which all means you really, truly can't go wrong taking a chance and chopping off some hair this season. That Instagram saved collection you’ve been adding to is collecting dust, and so is your stylists’s chair. Need more convincing? Let these photos speak for themselves.