Gabrielle Union, Please Tell Me the Secret Behind Your Glassy Silk Press
It's so perfect.
It's officially silk press season, and if you haven't yet been convinced to give the glassy look a go for a few days, let Gabrielle Union's winter hairstyle be your inspiration.
Union has been in New York City over the last few days doing press for an upcoming project, and one of her first stops was SiriusXM Studios on Jan. 13 for a chat with Bevy Smith. For this particular outing, she was all business in an oversized, navy blue pantsuit with a plunging navy vest that she wore with a pair of gray, suede pumps. Her glam for the day was pretty minimal: she opted for barely-there makeup, save for a filled-in brow and some lash extensions, and she wore her long, black bob in a silky straight style with a feathery side bang.
Silk press season is well underway, and the winter months are usually the best time of year to wear the silky straight look, since there's a lot less humidity and less potential for your hair to revert and become frizzy due to moisture in the air. That said, dry, cold air can also be harsh on the hair, causing your strands to dry out or even break off if your hair isn't properly treated or moisturized beforehand.
If you're hoping to take advantage of the winter weather and rock the glassy look before the temperature heats back up, read ahead to shop some products and tools worth having in your inventory.
Dry hair is much more prone to frizz, since it'll draw in moisture from the air. Start off by deep conditioning and making sure your strands are as hydrated as possible.
The key to a good silk press lies in the blowout beforehand. A good blow dryer like this one from Shark does the hard part for you, giving you a super-straight blown-out look before you even touch your straightener.
