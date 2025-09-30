Pamela Anderson, is that you? On September 30, the actress attended a Vogue party during Paris Fashion Week, where she mingled with entertainment industry icons. While her stunning silk dress stood out, it was her new haircut and color that truly turned heads.

Anderson’s strands, which were previously bright blonde and cut into a classic bob, are now a stunning copper shade with shaggy layers. For the party, Anderson styled her hair to resemble a boyfriend bob: choppy, with a slightly asymmetrical bang, and soft curls for that intentionally tousled look. The technique perfectly highlighted the dimension in her new hair color, which appeared darker at the roots and more like cinnamon toward the ends. Hairstylist John Nollet reportedly did the transformation as part of Anderson’s preparations for her upcoming film, Love is Not the Answer.

While only a few celebrities have debuted new haircuts this year, Anderson is among those who have committed to a complete makeover, including a fresh color. She joins a list that includes Bella Hadid, who revealed a gorgeous blonde shade at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Also on the roster is Keke Palmer, who unveiled a stunning copper hair color in early 2025. Even Kim Kardashian sat in her colorist’s chair this year, though she has since switched back to her signature brunette shade.

Anderson’s new red hair color feels like the perfect way to welcome fall. And while I don’t always recommend coloring your own hair, there are products that can help keep your newly treated strands in great shape. If Anderson’s new look has you feeling inspired to go red, keep reading for the additions you’ll want to add to your hair care collection.

