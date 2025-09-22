Jourdan Dunn is a walking piece of art, and no one can tell me otherwise. On Sept. 21, the model was seen arriving at the Perfect Issue 9 Party, where she later danced the night away with friends like Leomie Anderson and Law Roach. She was a vision, dressed in a playful black-and-white skirt set, covered in the most glossy-looking body glow. My eyes, however, were on her hair, as it seems she might have been inspired by a recent red-carpet trend that kicked off the award season.

Dunn has been having a lot of fun styling her TWA, or teeny weeny afro. Just a few weeks ago at Wimbledon, she chose a twist-out, pairing the short hairstyle with an elegant white dress. For that appearance, Dunn’s hair was slicked back into a sleek, flipped bob, with an accent piece that falls somewhere between a face-framing bang and a kiss curl added toward the front of her head. She also went for a deep side part, a trend that was very popular at this year’s Emmys. Strategically placed highlighter made her makeup look even more glowy and sultry, and she paired it with a short black French tip manicure.

Jourdan Dunn, Shaquille Williams, Erica Brown and Leomie Anderson attend the Perfect Issue 9 Party with Johnnie Walker Black Ruby at Park Chinois on September 21, 2025 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The debate over the side versus middle part is likely never-ending. Still, it has grown into a sort of generational divide, with people on social media claiming that the former is a hallmark of millennial culture, while the latter is more associated with Gen-Z. As with all aspects of your beauty routine, what works for you should be just that—a personal choice based on your preferences, not on made-up cultural stereotypes.

With that being said, I am a big fan of playing around with your hair part because it's one of the easiest ways to play with your hairstyle without committing to a big chance. Gigi Hadid recently experimented with a '90s-inspired V part while on set with Maybelline, and just like the trend at the Emmys, middle parts also had their moment earlier this summer, worn by people like Bella Hadid, Michelle Williams, and more. If Dunn’s latest look is giving you some fall hair inspiration, keep reading to see the products that can help you achieve the look like a supermodel.