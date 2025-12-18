Everyone knows by now that a new season calls for a hair refresh. For Lola Tung, that apparently means reevaluating her winter hair color and trading in her soft brunette hue for something a lot darker and moodier.

The Summer I Turned Pretty star was spotted out and about in New York City on Dec. 16 wearing a black, cropped leather jacket with dark brown cargo pants. But it wasn't just her outfit that gave her look an effortlessly cool edge—she also hard launched her new winter hair color. Tung had previously been sporting a mochabrunette color, but it appears she recently decided to go a few shades darker, opting for a rich, dark chocolate color that was blown out into a silky straight style.

Lola Tung spotted wearing dark chocolate hair in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Darker hair colors typically trend around this time of year, as opposed to lighter tones that are more popular in the summertime, but experts have predicted that dark chocolate and espresso hair colors, specifically, are shaping up to be some of the most requested hair colors of the winter. “Going darker has obviously dominated the fall, but specifically, a mix of cool and chocolatey tones will be the most popular this winter,” hairstylist Tylor Johnson previously told MC.

Hair colors on the darker end of the spectrum tend to be less damaging on the hair since they don't require any bleach or lifting agents, and they also require less maintenance than other colors like blonde or red. If dark brown or espresso tones have been sitting at the top of your hair color mood board for a while, now's a great time to make the switch. Read ahead to shop a few items that'll help you get the look.