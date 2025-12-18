Lola Tung's Dark Chocolate Hair Color Is the Main Character This Season
'Tis the season for moody browns.
Everyone knows by now that a new season calls for a hair refresh. For Lola Tung, that apparently means reevaluating her winter hair color and trading in her soft brunette hue for something a lot darker and moodier.
The Summer I Turned Pretty star was spotted out and about in New York City on Dec. 16 wearing a black, cropped leather jacket with dark brown cargo pants. But it wasn't just her outfit that gave her look an effortlessly cool edge—she also hard launched her new winter hair color. Tung had previously been sporting a mochabrunette color, but it appears she recently decided to go a few shades darker, opting for a rich, dark chocolate color that was blown out into a silky straight style.
Darker hair colors typically trend around this time of year, as opposed to lighter tones that are more popular in the summertime, but experts have predicted that dark chocolate and espresso hair colors, specifically, are shaping up to be some of the most requested hair colors of the winter. “Going darker has obviously dominated the fall, but specifically, a mix of cool and chocolatey tones will be the most popular this winter,” hairstylist Tylor Johnson previously told MC.
Hair colors on the darker end of the spectrum tend to be less damaging on the hair since they don't require any bleach or lifting agents, and they also require less maintenance than other colors like blonde or red. If dark brown or espresso tones have been sitting at the top of your hair color mood board for a while, now's a great time to make the switch. Read ahead to shop a few items that'll help you get the look.
Add a gloss to double down on moisture and ensure your hair isn't lacking shine.
You'll need a strong hair dryer to blow out your hair and get it as straight and smooth as possible.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.