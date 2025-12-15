Selena Gomez is taking a break from her go-to dark nail colors for something a little less vampy.

Over the weekend, Gomez attended a special screening of the upcoming film starring Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee. She hit the event wearing an off-shoulder, black minidress with opaque black tights and black, patent leather pumps. For her glam, she wore a super-sleek Barbie ponytail with a cat eye, lash extensions, a nude lip, and a manicure featuring a slightly lighter version of her go-to winter nail color.

Gomez's longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, shared a close-up photo of the singer's nails to Instagram on Dec. 14. In the photo, she's seen wearing short, square-shaped nails painted a deep red color with a slightly orange undertone. According to the caption, Bachik painted her nails using the color "Brickhouse" from Aprés.

Over the last few months, Gomez has been experimenting with handful of winter nail colors ,though it seemed for a while that dark wine red seemed to be her favorite. She wore a shade called "Berry Boudoir" to the Academy Museum Gala back in October, and shortly before that, she wore an earthy red-brown color called "Blood Moon" to Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit. This brick red color, while still a bit earthy and moody, is one of the lightest nail colors she's chosen all winter.

To get the brick red look, read ahead to shop the exact shade that Gomez is wearing, as well as a few similar options.

