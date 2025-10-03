There are a handful of people who I believe were made to wear short haircuts and Sarah Paulson is one of them. The American Horror Story alum is currently in France for Paris Fashion Week, and after seeing the way she styled her bixie cut for a recent event, I've been dangerously close to grabbing a pair of scissors and giving myself a chop to match.

Paulson started off the year with a long bob, but she switched things up and cut her hair into a bixie back in the spring, and since then, she's proven that there's no shortage of ways to style the short cut. On Oct. 2, for example, she attended the opening of Maison Vivier in Paris, where she wore an oversized gray button down shirt and a tan skirt, and her hair was brushed back into a super-sleek, gelled-down style. She completed her glam with minimal complexion makeup, red lipstick, and some filled-in brows.

Sarah Paulson attends a preview during Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the uninitiated, the bixie cut is a cross between a pixie cut and a bob—essentially, it's slightly longer than a traditional pixie cut, but shorter than a bob. Along with the blunt bob, it's been since the start of the year thanks to other celebrities like Emma Stone and Julia Fox who've worn the look.

The bixie cut is another stylish haircut that's perfect when you're in the awkward grow-out phase of short hair. It's also very low maintenance and can be styled a number of ways, including a slightly messy, tousled look or something more sleek and pulled back like Sarah Paulson's Paris Fashion Week hair.

To get the look, read ahead for some essentials.