Jennifer Lawrence's Braided Blonde Pigtails Give Pippi Longstocking a Run for Her Money
'90s-kid nostalgia seems to have inspired the star's latest look.
Jennifer Lawrence has been using her second pregnancy as an opportunity to sample all sorts of unexpected daytime outfits, and I can't emphasize enough how liberating it's been to watch her reimagine modern maternity style. Why not pair a cashmere Cabbage Patch kid bonnet with a leopard print coat? Or woolen grandma clogs with an expensive silk bathrobe? Or billowing black palazzo pants with a boho-chic cord necklace? Gone are the days of burying your baby bump in loungewear. For the Oscar winner, anything goes when you're with child.
And I do mean anything. Because on Feb. 10, the pregnant star flexed her newfound freedom with her quirkiest look yet. While out and about in New York City—where she currently lives with her gallerist husband Cooke Maroney—the Hunger Games alum debuted a hairstyle I've never seen her sport before: a pair of braided blonde pigtails.
Worn in combination with the wispy pregnancy bangs she unveiled in October, Lawrence's braids were giving Pippi Longstocking in a serious way. Typically, the star wears her hair in undone in loose, air-dried waves (in street style) or sleekly pin-straight (for the red carpet); it's casual, but not nearly this playful. Lawrence even mismatched her braids with two different hair elastics, one pale pink and one terra cotta orange. (Relatable!) Between her unexpected pigtails and the blue flannel button-up she layered underneath her black winter coat, she clearly wanted to trade her Hollywood styling for an understated, '90s-kid effect.
In reality, Lawrence likely got the inspiration for her flannel shirt and blonde pigtails not from a ginger-haired children's book character, but her favorite brand: The Row. In June of last year, the Olsen twins foreshadowed the flannel revival by opening their Spring 2025 collection with a red tartan top. But the trend didn't really gain traction until two weeks ago, when the No Hard Feelings star donned a blue check button-down for a shopping spree at the brand's flagship store on the Upper East Side. Her hair on that occasion? Swept up into a casual bun with a few pieces framing her bangs.
Pigtail plaits aside, the rest of Lawrence's look felt designed to keep her incognito with a black Toteme beanie, Garrett Leight sunglasses, a black wool coat, black trousers, and leather derby shoes. But obviously, she couldn't fool me—I'd know that honey blonde fringe anywhere.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
