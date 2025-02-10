Jennifer Lawrence has been using her second pregnancy as an opportunity to sample all sorts of unexpected daytime outfits, and I can't emphasize enough how liberating it's been to watch her reimagine modern maternity style. Why not pair a cashmere Cabbage Patch kid bonnet with a leopard print coat? Or woolen grandma clogs with an expensive silk bathrobe? Or billowing black palazzo pants with a boho-chic cord necklace? Gone are the days of burying your baby bump in loungewear. For the Oscar winner, anything goes when you're with child.

And I do mean anything. Because on Feb. 10, the pregnant star flexed her newfound freedom with her quirkiest look yet. While out and about in New York City—where she currently lives with her gallerist husband Cooke Maroney—the Hunger Games alum debuted a hairstyle I've never seen her sport before: a pair of braided blonde pigtails.

Jennifer Lawrence sports blonde pigtail braids with a blue flannel skirt, a black coat, and a black beanie. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Worn in combination with the wispy pregnancy bangs she unveiled in October, Lawrence's braids were giving Pippi Longstocking in a serious way. Typically, the star wears her hair in undone in loose, air-dried waves (in street style) or sleekly pin-straight (for the red carpet); it's casual, but not nearly this playful. Lawrence even mismatched her braids with two different hair elastics, one pale pink and one terra cotta orange. (Relatable!) Between her unexpected pigtails and the blue flannel button-up she layered underneath her black winter coat, she clearly wanted to trade her Hollywood styling for an understated, '90s-kid effect.

In reality, Lawrence likely got the inspiration for her flannel shirt and blonde pigtails not from a ginger-haired children's book character, but her favorite brand: The Row. In June of last year, the Olsen twins foreshadowed the flannel revival by opening their Spring 2025 collection with a red tartan top. But the trend didn't really gain traction until two weeks ago, when the No Hard Feelings star donned a blue check button-down for a shopping spree at the brand's flagship store on the Upper East Side. Her hair on that occasion? Swept up into a casual bun with a few pieces framing her bangs.

Pigtail plaits aside, the rest of Lawrence's look felt designed to keep her incognito with a black Toteme beanie, Garrett Leight sunglasses, a black wool coat, black trousers, and leather derby shoes. But obviously, she couldn't fool me—I'd know that honey blonde fringe anywhere.

