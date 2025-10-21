Kendall Jenner is pushing the black nail agenda, and I have to admit: she’s starting to win me over. On October 20, Zola Ganzorigt, the model’s go-to manicurist, shared a photo of Jenner’s recent look at the Academy Museum Gala. In it, the socialite was dressed in clothing and accessories entirely from The Row, the luxe minimalist fashion brand that has become an undeniable celebrity favorite. In the process, Jenner showed off her black pedicure, which felt particularly well-suited for colder weather.

Jenner paired her sleeveless black gown with strappy black sandals, revealing the black nail polish on her toes. The shade matched perfectly with her gown and the tassel bag she carried. However, she unexpectedly chose a light pink shade on her fingers, which served as a nice contrast to her monochromatic look. It also complemented her lipstick and cheek color, so the entire look still felt cohesive.

As the colder months approach, and if you’re anything like me, pedicures tend to be a future worry. Still, I’m working to improve that part of my beauty routine, and I can’t think of a better way to get excited about winter pedicures than with a curated selection of polish. The dopamine boost I get from a freshly done manicure is unmatched, so why not keep the fun going with my feet?

Not all nail polishes are created equally, so if you’re on the hunt for opaque black nail polishes that will help your pedicures last for weeks on end, keep reading for a few of my favorites.

