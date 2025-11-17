Berry nail polish has understandably been taking over the winter nail color trend cycle, and everyone from Selena Gomez to Hailee Steinfeld has been casually rocking the color these days. The latter wore the shade this weekend, but she managed to give the vampy color a subtle, shimmery twist.

The Sinners actress appeared at the 16th Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 16, where she wore a stunning sculptured, gray gown with an embroidered mesh train. She kept her glam subtle, opting for a sleek high bun and a pinkish-nude lip color, though she decided to take on a much darker color palette when it came to her nail color for the night.

Steinfeld wore short, oval-shaped nails that were painted with a berry polish. According to her manicurist, Tom Bachik, the exact color that he used to create her "vampy vixen mani" was the shade "Masquerade" from CND, which is a deep plum shade with a hint of shimmer. Bachik shared the nail look via Instagram, and per his photo's caption, he also prepped Steinfeld's nails using the Essential Grooming Kit from Tweezerman, and topped her nails off with a glossy CND top coat.

Hailee Steinfeld attends to 16th Governors Awards in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to trendy winter nail colors, darker hues like cherry red, maroon, and Steinfeld's berry color frequently manage to become the shades of the season, since they're the best way to match our moods to the cold weather (endless darkness, anyone?). They also add a lot of depth to a simple manicure without being too dramatic.

To shop Hailee Steinfeld's exact nail color (and similar ones) read ahead.