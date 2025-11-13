If there's any nail design that I'll always be loyal to, it's the French manicure. The style was wildly popular in the late '90s and early 2000s, but it's had a resurgence in recent years as more people play around with different French tip colors and design elements. But while a French manicure with a pop of color is a fun way to experiment, Simone Biles is proving that the traditional white tip will always be a classic.

The Olympian recently uploaded a series of Instagram Stories showing off some of the decor in the new Chicago home that she recently purchased with her husband, Jonathan Owens, who currently plays for the Chicago Bears. I'm a sucker for some good home decor content, but I'd be lying if I said that my eyes didn't immediately fly to her manicure when she posted her last mirror selfie. In the photo, Biles is wearing a traditional French manicure with white tips and a pinkish-nude base. Her nails are medium-length and filed into a pointed almond shape.

Simone Biles shares a mirror selfie from her new home in Chicago. (Image credit: Instagram / @simonebiles)

Biles may have opted for white tips that lean on the skinnier side, but thick white tips have also been having a moment this year. The '90s-style manicure has been a go-to design for sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner as of late, and even Ariana Grande wore the chic, minimalist design to the Wicked: For Good premiere recently.

Achieving the perfect French manicure at home is actually a lot easier than you might think, so if you're inspired by Simone Biles's latest nail design, read ahead to find everything you'll need to get the look on your own.