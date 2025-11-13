Simone Biles Proves That White French Tips Will Never Go Out of Style
It's a classic for a reason.
If there's any nail design that I'll always be loyal to, it's the French manicure. The style was wildly popular in the late '90s and early 2000s, but it's had a resurgence in recent years as more people play around with different French tip colors and design elements. But while a French manicure with a pop of color is a fun way to experiment, Simone Biles is proving that the traditional white tip will always be a classic.
The Olympian recently uploaded a series of Instagram Stories showing off some of the decor in the new Chicago home that she recently purchased with her husband, Jonathan Owens, who currently plays for the Chicago Bears. I'm a sucker for some good home decor content, but I'd be lying if I said that my eyes didn't immediately fly to her manicure when she posted her last mirror selfie. In the photo, Biles is wearing a traditional French manicure with white tips and a pinkish-nude base. Her nails are medium-length and filed into a pointed almond shape.
Biles may have opted for white tips that lean on the skinnier side, but thick white tips have also been having a moment this year. The '90s-style manicure has been a go-to design for sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner as of late, and even Ariana Grande wore the chic, minimalist design to the Wicked: For Good premiere recently.
Achieving the perfect French manicure at home is actually a lot easier than you might think, so if you're inspired by Simone Biles's latest nail design, read ahead to find everything you'll need to get the look on your own.
You can never go wrong with press-on nails, especially when you're trying to dress up your nails in a pinch. Just pop them on with some glue and go.
You can also opt for the micro French manicure look, especially if you have short nails and you want to give the illusion of length.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.