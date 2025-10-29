That's Not Actually Nail Polish In Sydney Sweeney's Burgundy Airbrush Manicure
As a person who tries to keep her beauty routine relatively simple, I love any beauty product that can serve multiple purposes. Lip tints that can double as blush will always be a prime example of this, but according to Sydney Sweeney and her glam team, liquid eyeshadow is also pretty versatile—so versatile that, apparently, it can double as nail polish when you're in a pinch.
Sweeney attended the Los Angeles premiere for her upcoming film, Christy, over the weekend, where she debuted her new bob haircut that flowed just past her chin, and wore a frilly, baby pink halter dress. The rest of her glam also deserved some applause—especially her nails. Per her manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, Sweeney wore a two-toned manicure with an airbrush effect, and it featured a nude base that fades into a burgundy color. Ganzorigt took to Instagram to share some details behind the manicure, revealing that she used an unexpected beauty product to complete it: liquid eyeshadow.
Thanks to makeup artist Melissa Hernandez, Sweeney wore the Armani Beauty Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow in the shade "Mahogany," which is a deep burgundy color. After the liquid formula was used to add some color to the actor's eyelids and lash line, Ganzorigt used the same product and painted it on top of Sweeney's nude base. The goal, she wrote on Instagram, was for the actor's nails to match her eye makeup.
Well, that's one way to improvise. To get Sydney Sweeney's manicure, shop the exact eyeshadow Ganzorigt used below, as well as a few similar burgundy nail polishes.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.