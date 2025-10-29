As a person who tries to keep her beauty routine relatively simple, I love any beauty product that can serve multiple purposes. Lip tints that can double as blush will always be a prime example of this, but according to Sydney Sweeney and her glam team, liquid eyeshadow is also pretty versatile—so versatile that, apparently, it can double as nail polish when you're in a pinch.

Sweeney attended the Los Angeles premiere for her upcoming film, Christy, over the weekend, where she debuted her new bob haircut that flowed just past her chin, and wore a frilly, baby pink halter dress. The rest of her glam also deserved some applause—especially her nails. Per her manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, Sweeney wore a two-toned manicure with an airbrush effect, and it featured a nude base that fades into a burgundy color. Ganzorigt took to Instagram to share some details behind the manicure, revealing that she used an unexpected beauty product to complete it: liquid eyeshadow.

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

Thanks to makeup artist Melissa Hernandez, Sweeney wore the Armani Beauty Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow in the shade "Mahogany," which is a deep burgundy color. After the liquid formula was used to add some color to the actor's eyelids and lash line, Ganzorigt used the same product and painted it on top of Sweeney's nude base. The goal, she wrote on Instagram, was for the actor's nails to match her eye makeup.

Well, that's one way to improvise. To get Sydney Sweeney's manicure, shop the exact eyeshadow Ganzorigt used below, as well as a few similar burgundy nail polishes.

Armani Beauty Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow in Mahogany $39 at Sephora This liquid formula has a silky texture that glides onto the eyes and provides long-lasting coverage. Manucurist Prune $14 at us.manucurist.com For a more traditional deep red manicure, opt for a nail polish that dries quickly and lasts five to seven days. OPI Malaga Wine $11.99 at Ulta Beauty This formula is also fast-drying, and just one coat will give you all the color payoff you need. DND Gel Wanna Wine $12 at dndgel.com If you want to ensure that your manicure lasts much longer than just a few days, opt for a gel formula that'll stay in place for weeks. This one has a bit of shimmer to it to add a little something extra to your look. Sally Hansen Wine Stock $12.99 at Ulta Beauty Want the convenience of a gel manicure without having to break out the UV lamp? Grab this product that'll lock in your color for a few extra days.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors