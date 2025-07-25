Sofia Carson Has a New Haircut, and You Probably Already Know Where This Is Going

Sofia Carson is officially in her bob era. After some time spent wearing her signature long, bone-straight hair, the actress debuted a short blunt bob in the midst of the press run for her new film, My Oxford Year.

My Oxford Year, Netflix's new romance film in which Carson stars alongside Corey Mylchreest, had its official red carpet premiere event in Los Angeles on July 24. For the event, the 32-year-old stepped out wearing a two-layered, black and white, strapless Richard Quinn gown with black opera gloves and black, pointed-toe pumps. She opted not to wear any neck jewelry, leaving all of the attention on her stunning blunt bob, which was cut just above her chin.

Sofia Carson wears a blunt bob to the premiere of "My Oxford Year" in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bob haircuts have always been considered timeless, classic, and perfect for summer, but the short cut has especially been experiencing a renaissance within the last year. After Leslie Bibb inadvertently popularized the "c—nty little bob" thanks to her role on The White Lotus earlier this spring, other celebrities like Sofia Richie, Gabrielle Union, Charlize Theron, and plenty more followed suit and debuted their own bob haircuts.

If this summer's bob trend has you considering getting a chop, read ahead for some products you'll absolutely need to have in your inventory to get the best out of the style.

T3 Singlepass Stylemax Professional 1" Flat Iron $120 at Ulta Beauty For a super-smooth, sleek look, tap this easy-to-use flat iron with nine heat settings and an automatic shut-off feature. Chi 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray $19 at Ulta Beauty Always make sure to precede any use of heat tools with a heat protecting spray. Add a few spritzes of this to your hair to seal your cuticles and prevent potential damage. Cécred Moisture Sealing Lotion $38 at Ulta Beauty This light lotion keeps hair moisturized while fighting frizz and split ends. Apply it before your heat protectant and then style your hair accordingly. IGK Hair Good Behavior Frizz and Flyaway Lightweight Gel Hair Taming Wand $24 at igkhair.com For styles meant to look sleek and glassy, this travel-friendly product holds hair in place without leaving behind flakes or residue. TRESemmé Extra Hold Hairspray for 24-Hour Frizz Control -$0.52 at Walmart Once it's styled to your liking, hold it all in place with this drugstore favorite that fights frizz while locking in moisture.