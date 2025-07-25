Sofia Carson Has a New Haircut, and You Probably Already Know Where This Is Going
Of course it's a bob.
Sofia Carson is officially in her bob era. After some time spent wearing her signature long, bone-straight hair, the actress debuted a short blunt bob in the midst of the press run for her new film, My Oxford Year.
My Oxford Year, Netflix's new romance film in which Carson stars alongside Corey Mylchreest, had its official red carpet premiere event in Los Angeles on July 24. For the event, the 32-year-old stepped out wearing a two-layered, black and white, strapless Richard Quinn gown with black opera gloves and black, pointed-toe pumps. She opted not to wear any neck jewelry, leaving all of the attention on her stunning blunt bob, which was cut just above her chin.
Bob haircuts have always been considered timeless, classic, and perfect for summer, but the short cut has especially been experiencing a renaissance within the last year. After Leslie Bibb inadvertently popularized the "c—nty little bob" thanks to her role on The White Lotus earlier this spring, other celebrities like Sofia Richie, Gabrielle Union, Charlize Theron, and plenty more followed suit and debuted their own bob haircuts.
If this summer's bob trend has you considering getting a chop, read ahead for some products you'll absolutely need to have in your inventory to get the best out of the style.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.