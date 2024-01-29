Doctor-Approved SPF Lip Balms for Year-Round Protection

I don't know about you, but I won't step out my door without applying my favorite sunscreen. Whether the weather is sunny or cloudy, hot or cold, UV rays can cause skin damage like premature aging, hyperpigmentation, and even skin cancer. But even if you're wearing sunscreen on your face, neck, and other exposed patches of skin, there's one part of the body you're likely forgetting about: your lips.

"The skin on the lips is much thinner than anywhere on the face and body," says Dr. Azza Halim, who specializes in anti-aging and aesthetic medicine. "The lips are unable to maintain water hydration and do not have the same barrier for protection as the face, which is why also lips get chapped easily and are more prone to dryness. Sun exposure contributes to water loss and can get sunburnt which in turn can contribute not only to chapped lips but fine lines and wrinkles as well."

To prevent fine lines and damage to the lips, it's essential to opt for a lip balm that not only contains moisturizing ingredients, but that also protects lips from the sun. Below, the best lip balms that provide SPF protection, including a few of Dr. Halim's favorites.

What to Look for in an SPF Lip Balm

First things first, when shopping for a lip balm, it's best to look for one that contains effective, nourishing ingredients. After all, dry and damaged lips are more susceptible to further damage.

"We know that the thinnest areas of skin, which also lack oil glands, are the lips, under the eyes, and the neck, which is why various products are needed to maintain hydration and moisture in those areas," says Dr. Hazim. "A few ingredients of benefit to look for in a lip balm include castor seed oil, ceramides, shea butter, zinc oxide, and white petrolatum to help lock in moisture, which is why some use Vaseline."

But before using your new SPF lip balm, it's best to ensure that your lips are ideal canvasses for product.

"Always exfoliate lips once a week with a gentle sugar scrub so that products can be absorbed," says Dr. Hazim. Then, once you've sloughed off all that pesky dead skin, your lips are ready for a nourishing balm. But, much like the sunscreen you use on the rest of your body, lip balm must be reapplied throughout the day in order to retain effectiveness.

"Lip dryness is a result of a lack of oil glands, and also a lack of protective barrier," Dr. Hazim explains, adding that licking one's lips or not drinking enough water can exacerbate dryness. Meanwhile, eating, drinking, and wiping one's mouth can remove lip balm and necessitate reapplication throughout the day.

She also says that certain lip balm ingredients, like fragrance and menthol, can cause dryness and lip sensitivity, so it's important to avoid these when shopping for a hydrating, protective lip balm.

The Best SPF Lip Balms

Best Lip Mask with SPF Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Sleeping Mask with Hyaluronic Acid $17 at Amazon “Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Sleeping Mask is another great product that not only feels rich, but definitely hydrates and helps minimize fine lines with hyaluronic acid,” says Dr. Hazim of this affordable and widely available option. The rich formula, which I'm personally a fan of, is perfect for use throughout the day or overnight as a reparative treatment, and is free of potentially drying ingredients like fragrance, alcohol, sulfates, and parabens. It also comes in a thin, convenient container that’s ideal for stowing away in your purse, pocket, or gym bag. Pros: expert-approved; free of fragrance, alcohol, sulfates, parabens, and phthalates; contains hyaluronic acid and Vitamin B5 Cons: some reviewers found formula too thick Customer Review: "I honestly wasn't expecting much when I first got this product, but now that I've been using it I have noticed a big difference in my lips! My lips are always feeling moisturized in the morning. This works so good I even like to use it as a lip gloss!" -Walmart

Best Plumping SPF Lip Balm LAWLESS Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask Sweet Dreams $22 at Sephora Dr. Halim also recommends this plumping mask, which not only enhances the appearance of lips, but also restores hydration and protects them from sun damage and free radicals. “I use it day and night, as it truly helps not only relieve dryness but also improves hydration and plumpness along with a healthy natural rosiness,” she attests. “It was developed along the lines of Maxilip, using peptides to help collagen synthesis via ceramides, shea butter, and hyaluronic acid.” Pros: expert approved; improves appearance of lips; vegan; clean; cruelty-free; contains hyaluronic acid; contains zinc, which protects lips from the sun Cons: requires finger application Customer Review: "I use this all day long! It makes my lips feel so soft and moisturized without feeling sticky. Also the plumping effect doesn’t burn like others. It has more of a cooling sensation. Highly recommend this product." -Sephora

Best Scented SPF Lip Balm PLAY Lip Shield SPF 30 Sunscreen Lip Balm $10 at Ulta This lip balm, which contains SPF 30, is perfect for stowing away in your bag for easy application throughout the day. It contains super hydrating ingredients like coconut oil, sunflower seed oil, and avocado oil, all of which work to nourish the skin in order to repair damage while preventing any further dryness by helping skin retain moisture. It’s also scented with a light taste—perfect for Millennials and Gen Zers who miss the Lip Smackers days of yore. Pros: vegan; clean; cruelty-free; contains natural nourishing ingredients Cons: some customers dislike the taste; contains fragrance Customer Review: "This stuff is pretty amazing. It's super nourishing, and not sticky and it provides the sun protection I like to have throughout the day. Plus, the coconut smell is awesome, not sunscreeny at all, but like fresh coconut. Love it!" -Ulta

Best Beeswax SPF Lip Balm Burt's Bees All Weather SPF 15 Lip Balm $7 at Burt's Bees Burt’s Bees will always have a special place in my heart. Its chapsticks are among the only products that relieve my lips when they’re super chapped and begin to sting, and I notice a difference after just a single day of consistent application (while also drinking lots of water!). Made from natural ingredients, including 100 percent ethically sourced beeswax, this formula is ideal for anyone concerned about keeping their lips hydrated, protected from the sun, and free of irritation. Pros: natural ingredients; editor-approved; affordable; water-resistant Cons: contains zinc, which can leave a white residue Customer Review: "I'm a chapstick/lip balm junkie....I have them everywhere (car, night stand, purse, work bag, work, etc), but so far this is my favorite. I originally bought this due to the SPF and thought it great to take to the lake and/or camping. However, found that this lip balm has staying power. This is especially so during cold season....I tend to be a mouth breather when sick which causes my lips to get dry and cracked, but I use this before bed and I no longer have this problem. I now wear it religiously to bed." -Burt's Bees

Best Reparative SPF Lip Balm Aquaphor Lip Repair + Protect Broad Spectrum SPF 30 $5 at Ulta $4.49 at Amazon $5.49 at Ulta Beauty Aquaphor is another brand I swear by. This particular product’s consistency is soothing and quite thick, so a little goes a long way. And, unlike petroleum jelly, it’s water based, which means that it actively moisturizes rather than simply locking in moisture on a surface level. It’s also perfect for dabbing on dry spots in general, whether that dryness is from sun damage, cold temperatures, or waxing, so I keep a few tubes on hand all the the time. And because it’s free of preservatives, fragrance, and other irritants, it’s ideal for sensitive skin. Pros: editor-approved; a little goes a long way; good for sensitive skin; free of fragrance Cons: some users find it too thick and greasy Customer Review: “Amazing effect. It helps with chapped lips so much, but is a bit greasy.” -Ulta

Best Glossy SPF Lip Balm Colorescience Sunforgettable Lip Shine SPF 35 Visit Site This tinted lip shine looks like a lip gloss, with its versatile pink hue and shiny finish. However, it packs more of a punch than what meets the eye, with hydrating and protective ingredients designed to keep your lips looking and feeling their best, long term. More specifically, it contains 5 percent zinc oxide, which goes a long way in protecting lips from UVA and UVB rays. It also boasts SPF 35 and ingredients like peptide palmitoyl oligopeptide and essential oils like Mentha Viridis Leaf Oil. Pros: tinted; shine-enhancing; comes in three colors Cons: some reviewers say it has an unpleasant taste Customer Review: "This stuff is awesome! It's not sticky at all, color is great, last all day and the sunscreen in it is perfect. I will never go back to regular lipstick or gloss." -Dermstore

Best Tinted SPF Lip Balm Cay Skin Isle Lip Balm SPF 30 with Sea Moss and Aloe Stem Cells Visit Site This popular lip balm from Cay Skin is ideal for daily use and repeated reapplication throughout the day. Not only does it protect from harsh UV rays (it contains SPF 30), but it’s also tinted and has a sweet vanilla brown sugar that reviewers adore. It comes in three colors, including a clear gloss, and leaves lips shiny but never sticky. In terms of formula, it contains nourishing ingredients like protective sea moss, soothing aloe stem cells, and Vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant. Pros: clean; cruelty-free; free of silicones; comes in three colors; long staying power Cons: some users dislike the taste (say it tastes like sunscreen) Customer Review: "Love this! On my third tube, it's long lasting and smells great. It stays on my lips even when I go on long runs and love that it has SPF." -Sephora

Best SPF Lip Oil COOLA Classic Liplux Organic Hydrating Lip Oil Sunscreen SPF 30 $18 at Dermstore This is another product I love stowing away in my bag—particularly in the summertime, when the sun, sand, salt, and chlorine wreak havoc on my skin and lips. It’s packed with over 70 percent certified organic ingredients proven to nourish skin, including camellia oil, jojoba oil, and Vitamin E. It also contains SPF 30 protection, of course, so you can bask in the sun (within reason) without fear. Plus, its oil consistency lends lips a universally flattering glossy shine. Pros: reef-friendly; editor-approved; free of gluten; cruelty-free; vegan Cons: some users find the formula runny Customer Review: "This lip oil is fabulous. It is super moisturizing and great protection from the sun. I also put it on at night before I go to bed for the excellent moisturizing benefits. Love this product!" -Dermstore

Best Anti-Aging SPF Lip Balm EltaMD UV Lip Balm BroadSpectrum SPF 36 Visit Site This dermatologist- tested option comes highly recommended by countless users who say that the no- nonsense, premium formula relieves their chapped lips in record time. It contains seven percent zinc oxide, which is proven to protect lips from both UVA and UVB rays, as well as Vitamin C Ester and Vitamin E, which are antioxidants that reduce visible signs of aging. It also includes glycerin, a powerful hydrator. Finally, the formula is water- resistant, making it perfect for wear when you’re swimming, skiing, sweating, or simply dealing with inclement weather. Pros: shine-enhancing; water- resistant; contains antioxidants; free of fragrance and parabens Cons: may leave a white residue because of its zinc content Customer Review: "I really like this lip balm. It feels hydrating for my lips and offers extra protection with SPF. It soaks in nicely and even leaves a nice shine with a little extra application." -Dermstore

Best Soothing SPF Lip Balm Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 $10 at Ulta This product from Jack Black skincare, with its fragrance- free formula and unisex packaging, is perfect for people of all genders. It also has a subtly shiny finish that reviewers praise for not being gooey, runny, or sticky. It’s also packed with natural ingredients that soothe sunburnt, dry, or otherwise irritated skin, such as beeswax, green tea leaf extract, cocoa seed butter, and avocado oil. Reviewers also say that they can feel the moisture sinking into their lips after each use, because their lips remain plump, soft, and hydrated even hours after last application. Pros: affordable; cruelty-free; free of parabens, sulfates, gluten, and alcohol Cons: some users dislike the smell and taste Customer Review: "My lips used to be so dry, chapped, peeling, & bleeding... I stumbled upon this in store, and my lips were noticeably softer after just one day. I will not use anything else on my lips going forward!" -Ulta

Meet the Expert